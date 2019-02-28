Correction: People-Stephen King-Genealogical Research story

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The master of the American horror novel and his wife Tabitha donated more than $1 million to the New England Historic Genealogical Society based in Boston. The nation's oldest and largest genealogical society announced Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, it will use the gift to develop educational programming that introduces family and local history to wider audiences and help the organization expand its headquarters. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision