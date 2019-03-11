Police: Man steals car, doesn’t realize 2 children inside

Police say a man who stole a car with two children inside at a gas station in North Carolina hadn't realized they were in the back seat and helped return them to their parents unharmed.
News outlets quote a statement from Clayton police as saying 22-year-old Brian Keith Allen Jr. was charged with stealing a car and second-degree kidnapping.
Police say the mother of the children, ages 7 and 3, had left them in the running car at a gas pump Saturday night. Police say the station is well-lit and in a popular shopping area.
The mother's phone was in the car and Allen let the 7-year-old call an uncle. The children were picked up at Allen's home and he was arrested.
It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
