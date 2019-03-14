California science exhibit explains the dog-human friendship

In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019 photo Puppy raiser for Guide Dogs of America Lexie Dreyfuss and her 6 month old Labrador Retriever Hathi prepare for a demonstration at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. A new exhibit at a Los Angeles museum examines the relationship between dogs and humans and explores why the two species seem to think so much alike and get along so well. "Dogs! A Science Tail” opens Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the California Science Center. Richard Vogel AP Photo