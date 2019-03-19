Anderson Cooper has a 2-book deal, first expected in 2022

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, host Anderson Cooper attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History, in New York. Cooper has a 2-book deal and plans for collaborating with historian-novelist Katherine Howe. Harper announced Tuesday, March 19, 2019, that the CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" correspondent will work on two books of nonfiction with Howe, who specializes in novels about witchcraft, including "The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs" and "The Physick Book of Deliverance Dane." AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision