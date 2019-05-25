Yankees sweep Royals to run win streak to 7

San Diego Padres Austin Hedges celebrates in the dugout after he hit a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2019, in Toronto. Fred Thornhill

Austin Romine and Cameron Maybin each drove in two runs during New York's five-run second inning, and the Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep and run their win streak to seven in a row.

Maybin also had an RBI single in the third as New York won both games after severe thunderstorms postponed Friday night's contest.

Luke Voit hit a go-ahead home in the seventh inning to power the Yankees to a 7-3 victory in the opener. J.A. Happ (4-3) struck out 10 in six innings.

Chance Adams (1-0) threw four innings to earn his first major league victory in the second game after Chad Green threw one inning as the Yankees' opener. Aroldis Chapman earned his 250th career save.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kansas City's Hunter Dozier doubled twice after going hitless in the opener, driving in Adalberto Mondesi in the first inning and coming around to score on Jorge Soler's double in the fourth inning.

Scott Barlow (1-1) and Jorge Lopez (0-6) got the losses for the Royals.

ASTROS 4, RED SOX 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give Houston the win.

After Boston tied it in the top of the inning, Aledmys Diaz led off the bottom half with a double to left off Matt Barnes (2-1). Following walks to Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley, Correa hit a blooper down the right-field line over a five-man infield.

Roberto Osuna (3-0) got the win despite allowing two runs and three hits in the ninth.

Red Sox left-hander David Price lasted three batters and 15 pitches before leaving with two out in the first due to flu-like symptoms.

PADRES 19, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Austin Hedges connected for a grand slam, and San Diego hit a franchise-record seven home runs to romp to its fifth straight win.

Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe each hit two home runs and Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer also homered. The previous team record was six, set in Cincinnati on July 17, 1998.

Hedges hit his first career slam and drove in five runs.

Cal Quantrill (1-2), from nearby Port Hope, Ontario, and the son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, earned his first win in his fourth career start.

Edwin Jackson (0-2) got the loss, allowing seven runs in four innings.

PHILLIES 7, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched eight effective innings and Andrew McCutchen homered, leading Philadelphia to its third consecutive win.

César Hernández, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto also connected for the NL East leaders. Hoskins finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Arrieta (5-4) allowed two runs and five hits, struck out eight and walked one in his first win since April 27.

Mike Moustakas hit his 13th homer for Milwaukee, which lost for the fifth time in seven games. Jhoulys Chacín (3-6) allowed four runs in five innings.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell and Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun were both ejected by plate umpire Mike Estabrook.

RAYS 6, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Charlie Morton struck out a season-high 10 and Ji-Man Choi and Tommy Pham homered, helping Tampa Bay beat Cleveland in a game delayed for nearly three hours because of an incorrect weather forecast.

Morton (5-0) extended his unbeaten streak to a career-best 18 starts dating to August, allowing one run in six innings. The right-hander has an 8-0 record with a 3.10 ERA in that stretch.

Choi hit a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth, and Pham made it 6-1 with another two-run drive in the seventh. Brandon Lowe also connected for a solo homer in the sixth off Carlos Carrasco (4-5).

The first pitch was postponed from 4:10 until 6:58 because of expected thunderstorms that never materialized. The conditions remained dry and warm throughout the delay, except for a several-minute spell of light rain.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson struck out nine in seven innings, and the Twins beat the White Sox 8-1 for their 10th win in 11 games.

Gibson (5-2) gave up five hits and walked none. His only blemish was José Abreu's leadoff homer in the fourth inning.

C.J. Cron and Ehire Adrianza each drove in four runs for Minnesota.

White Sox starter Manny Bañuelos (2-4) returned after missing his last turn in the rotation with a sore shoulder. He allowed five runs in four innings.

CUBS 8, REDS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Addison Russell homered at Wrigley Field for the first time since he was suspended for violating baseball's domestic violence policy, leading the Cubs to a wild victory.

With the wind blowing out on a warm day at the iconic neighborhood ballpark, Albert Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward also connected to help the NL Central-leading Cubs rebound from their disappointing loss in the series opener Friday. Tyler Chatwood gave Chicago's weary bullpen a lift by working the ninth for his first save since 2017.

Tucker Barnhart, Yasiel Puig and Derek Dietrich homered for the last-place Reds.

Dietrich's 13th homer tied it at 6 in the eighth. But the Cubs went ahead to stay on David Bote's RBI double against Jared Hughes (2-2) in the bottom half.

Dillon Maples (1-0) got two outs for the win.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Fiers won in his first start at the Coliseum since pitching a no-hitter this month, and the Athletics handed the Mariners their fifth straight loss.

Matt Chapman homered and Ramon Laureano doubled in his fifth straight game, matching Miguel Tejada for the Oakland record.

Domingo Santana hit two homers and Mitch Haniger also connected for Seattle, which has lost eight of nine. Yusei Kikuchi (3-2) lasted just 3 1/3 innings.

Fiers (4-3) permitted three runs in six innings. Blake Treinen got his 10th save in 12 tries.

METS 5, TIGERS 4, 13 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomás Nido homered against Buck Farmer leading off the 13th inning, Wilson Ramos homered twice and the Mets beat the Tigers for another comeback victory during a wild homestand.

Nido drove a 2-0 pitch from Farmer (3-4) narrowly over the wall in right-center, ending a game full of wasted chances for both teams.

New York has won five of six at Citi Field this week despite trailing in all but one of those games. That comes after the front office spoke up Monday to defend embattled manager Mickey Callaway. The Mets (25-26) can climb back to .500 with a win Sunday.

Héctor Santiago (1-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Detroit was 1 for 13 with runners with runners in scoring position and stranded 14. New York left seven on base.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ketel Marte homered for the second consecutive day, powering Arizona to the win.

Ildemaro Vargas drove in two runs and scored twice for Arizona. Kevin Cron added a double and two RBIs in his major league debut.

Taylor Clarke (1-1) pitched into the seventh and allowed three runs for his first career win.

Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and scored a run in his major league debut with the Giants.

Marte tripled and scored leading off the game before homering off Andrew Suarez (0-2) leading off the third.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched a four-hitter for his second career shutout, helping Washington to the victory.

Corbin (5-2) struck out five and walked one. Yan Gomes' three-run double to right field capped a five-run fourth inning for the Nationals.

Harold Ramirez had two of Miami's four hits. Sandy Alcantara (2-5) surrendered five runs — four earned — and six hits in five innings.

DODGERS 7, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager both doubled and drove in two runs as Los Angeles won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Max Muncy added two doubles for the Dodgers, who had eight two-base hits in all, the most in the major leagues this season.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-1) saw his scoreless streak ended at 32 innings when he gave up two runs in the second inning but settled down to get through six innings and win his fourth consecutive start.

Ryu added the eighth double of his six-year career, a shot to the wall in right-center in the third that drove in Chris Taylor and gave Los Angeles the lead for good.

Julio Urias pitched two scoreless innings in his first appearance since returning from administrative leave following his arrest for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery earlier this month.

Bellinger had two hits to boost his major-league leading batting average to .391 as the Dodgers knocked around Pittsburgh's Joe Musgrove (3-5) to beat the Pirates for the 10th straight time.

ORIOLES 9, ROCKIES 6

DENVER (AP) — Jonathan Villar and Renato Nunez both homered and finished with three hits to lead Baltimore.

Nunez went deep for the fourth straight game and Pedro Severino had four hits to help Baltimore end a seven-game skid and overcome Nolan Arenado's big night.

Arenado had three hits, including his 200th career home run, and drove in the first five runs for Colorado. Chris Iannetta also homered for the Rockies.

Baltimore's bullpen has struggled lately but held Colorado to Iannetta's solo shot over the last four innings to preserve the win for Andrew Cashner (5-2). Josh Lucas pitched the last three innings to earn his first save of the season.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (2-6) failed to pitch beyond the fourth inning for the second straight game and continued his rough start to the season.