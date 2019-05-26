$2.8M donation to bolster art museum’s exhibitions program

A more than $2.8 million donation to the University of Michigan Museum of Art will help enhance and develop the museum's exhibitions program.

The Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Museum Fund will provide support for the museum's signature exhibitions. In recognition of the gift, the University of Michigan Museum of Art announced this month it's naming its central gallery of Alumni Memorial Hall as the "Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Apse."

The space was transformed in April with a new long-term exhibition titled "Collection Ensemble " that highlights the museum's American, European, African and Asian art collections.

Lizzie Tisch says in a statement they believe that "providing opportunities for students to engage with art during the formative years of their university experience is essential to their development as global citizens."