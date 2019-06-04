Celebrities

West Virginia embarking on national tourism campaign

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is planning to unveil an advertising campaign to promote the state nationwide.

The governor's office says in a news release that Justice will be joined by state Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby and the West Virginia Trucking Association to announce the pilot program Tuesday in Mineral Wells.

A year ago, the state started an advertising push using John Denver's iconic song "Take Me Home, Country Roads." That campaign targeted regional out-of-state markets from Cleveland to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Justice has a postgraduate degree in marketing and advertising. One of his campaign themes before he was elected in 2016 was to make the state a tourism mecca that he hoped would create thousands of new jobs.

