Fargo group helps turn game ideas into marketable products

The idea for the next "Fortnite" or Risk could come from a group of game developers that meets at a video game store in Fargo.

Kyle Weik started the group Fargo Game Makers to help other game designers develop their ideas into products, KVRR-TV reported. Members meet once a month to workshop their ideas at Replay Games.

"It's really been great to see a lot of the great stories that have come out of this group in the last four-and-a-half years," said Weik, who owns startup game studio Beach Interactive in Fargo.

He said it can be difficult to follow through on developing a game when you're doing it alone.

Davin Loegering is among the game designers who have brought their ideas to the group. He's getting close to releasing his first board game, Imagine Majesty.

Loegering said the Fargo Game Makers helped him improve areas that would diminish the game's entertainment value.

"Talking to people out loud and seeing how people react to it, even if they don't say anything, it really helps," he said.

Replay Games owner Cassidy Schnase said he wants to build a stronger and more inclusive gaming community in the city, and hosting these meetups helps him accomplish that.

"It's interesting to see random people that will show up that say 'Hey, I'm interested in games, this is what I've worked on,'" Schnase said. "We get all walks of life."