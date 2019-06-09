Celebrities
Select list of winners at the 2019 Tony Awards
Latest select winners at the 2019 Tony Awards.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May, "The Waverly Gallery"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ali Stroker, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: André De Shields, "Hadestown"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Celia Keenan-Bolger, "To Kill a Mockingbird"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Bertie Carvel, "Ink"
Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin, "Hadestown"
Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, "The Ferryman"
Best Revival of a Play: "The Boys in the Band"
Best Revival of a Musical: "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: "Hadestown"
