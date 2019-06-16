Padres face off against the Rockies in division play

San Diego Padres (34-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-33, second in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Margevicius (2-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host San Diego in a matchup of division rivals.

The Rockies are 13-11 against NL West teams. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .268 batting average, David Dahl leads the team with an average of .338.

The Padres are 15-17 in division matchups. San Diego has slugged .418 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the club with a .619 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Rockies won the last meeting 14-8. German Marquez notched his seventh victory and Ian Desmond went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Colorado. Eric Lauer registered his sixth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 57 RBIs and is batting .324. Desmond is 14-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 46 RBIs and is batting .285. Manny Machado is 13-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .296 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres: 3-7, .262 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).