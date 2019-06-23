HBO documentary profiles work of Bryan Stevenson

Bryan Stevenson, the Alabama attorney who founded the Equal Justice Initiative, is the subject of a new HBO documentary.

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality will premiere June 26 on the network.

The documentary details Stevenson's work in the criminal justice system on behalf of poor and other incarcerated people.

The network said the documentary will trace Stevenson's struggle for greater fairness in the system and how racial injustice has evolved in the country.

Stevenson's life will also be the subject of an upcoming movie, "Just Mercy," starring Michael B. Jordan.