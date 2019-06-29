Detroit exhibit celebrates life of late Buffalo Bills owner

An exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts celebrates the life and legacy of Ralph C. Wilson Jr., the late founder and owner of the Buffalo Bills.

"Humble and Human: Impressionist Era Treasures from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Detroit Institute of Arts" opened this month and runs through Oct. 13. It includes more than 40 Impressionist and Post-Impressionist works from the Buffalo, New York, gallery and the Detroit museum.

The exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of Wilson's birth. Those involved say it's a testament to the power of collaboration among artists, museums and cities and to Wilson's legacy as an advocate of Detroit and Buffalo. The foundation bearing his name continues to support projects in both cities .

Wilson died at his Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, home in 2014.