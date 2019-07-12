British GP: Gasly fastest practice, Grosjean crashes in pits

Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, in Silverstone, England, Friday, July 12, 2019. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. AP Photo

Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly was fastest in first practice for the British Grand Prix as Romain Grosjean crashed his Haas in the pit lane.

Grosjean span out of control on the pit lane exit at Silverstone on Friday morning and lost his front wing.

In front of his home fans, Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton was only fourth fastest as rain fell — almost a second slower than Gasly.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was second in the timesheets behind Gasly, who clocked 1 minute, 27.173 seconds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The other Red Bull driver — Max Verstappen — was third.