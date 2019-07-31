Pittsburgh takes on Cincinnati in division play

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (49-56, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dario Agrazal (2-1, 3.24 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (9-4, 2.71 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are 23-28 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.06. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.78 ERA.

The Pirates are 20-28 against teams from the NL Central. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .332. The Pirates won the last meeting 11-4. Joe Musgrove earned his eighth victory and Corey Dickerson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Pittsburgh. Tanner Roark took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 99 hits and is batting .265. Eugenio Suarez is 13-for-34 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 64 extra base hits and has 88 RBIs. Reynolds is 8-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 1-9, .244 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).