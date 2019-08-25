Philadelphia takes on Miami in division play

Philadelphia Phillies (67-61, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (46-82, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-3, 3.51 ERA) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.18 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -200; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents Miami and Philadelphia will play on Sunday.

The Marlins are 19-43 against the rest of their division. Miami has hit 108 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Brian Anderson leads them with 20, averaging one every 23 at-bats.

The Phillies have gone 27-27 against division opponents. Philadelphia has slugged .420 this season. Scott Kingery leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Phillies won the last meeting 9-3. Zach Eflin earned his eighth victory and Corey Dickerson went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs for Philadelphia. Jordan Yamamoto took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 20 home runs and is slugging .468. Jon Berti is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 53 extra base hits and has 71 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-40 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .258 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .264 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).