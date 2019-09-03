Golf Glance

U.S. GOLF ASSOCIATION AND ROYAL AND ANCIENT GOLF CLUB

WALKER CUP

Site: Hoylake, England.

Course: Royal Liverpool GC.

Television: None.

Defending champion: United States.

Last time: The U.S. won 19-7 at Los Angeles Country Clug for the second-largest margin of victory in Walker Cup history.

Series: U.S. leads 36-9-1.

Notes: Former U.S. Amateur champion Nathaniel Crosby is the U.S. captain. Craig Watson is captain of Britain and Ireland. ... This is the second time Royal Liverpool has hosted the Walker Cup. The U.S. won 13½-10½ at Liverpool in 1983. ... The format is four foursomes matches and eight singles matches on Saturday, with four foursomes matches and 10 singles matches on Sunday. ... U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree and runner-up John Augenstein lead the 10-man U.S. team. British Amateur champion James Sugrue and runner-up Euan Walker lead the G&BI team. ... Six players from the 2017 U.S. team will be on the PGA Tour next year. ... Stewart Hagestad is playing for the second straight time.

Next time: Seminole GC in 2021.

Online: www.walkercup.org and www.randa.org/en/championships/walkercup

EUROPEAN TOUR

PORSCHE EUROPEAN OPEN

Site: Hamburg, Germany.

Course: Green Eagle GC. Yardage: 6,898. Par: 72.

Purse: 2 million euros. Winner's share: 333,333 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Richard McEvoy.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: Sebastian Soderberg won the Omega European Masters.

Notes: The field includes three players who were at the Tour Championship in Atlanta two weeks ago — Matt Kuchar, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele. All but Kuchar from that group are European Tour members. ... Rory Sabbatini, who represents the Slovak Republic, is in the field. Sabbatini tied for 63rd last week in Switzerland in his first regular European Tour event in three years. ... Former U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell is making his first European Tour start in nearly five years. ... The tournament dates to 1978 on the European Tour schedule when it was the European Open played at Walton Heath and won by Bobby Wadkins. ... Bernhard Langer (1985) and Greg Norman (1986) won the tournament the same year they won majors.

Next week: KLM Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR

Last tournament: Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup.

Next week: A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

FexEx Cup champion: Rory McIlroy.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Hannah Green won the Cambia Portland Classic.

Next week: Solheim Cup.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Online: www.lpga.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Wes Short Jr. won the Shaw Charity Classic.

Next week: Ally Challenge.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Tom Lewis won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament on Dec. 12-15.

Points winners: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

OTHER TOURS

Mackenzie Tour: Mackenzie Investments Open, Elm Ridge CC (North), Montreal. Defending champion: Blake Olson. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

Asian Tour: Yeangder Tournament Players Championship, Linkou International Golf & CC, Linkou, Taiwan. Defending champion: John Catlin. Online: www.asiantour.com

Japan Golf Tour: Fujisankei Classic, Fujizakura CC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Rikuya Hoshino. Online: www.jgto.org

Sunshine Tour: King's Cup, Royal Swazi Spa CC, Mbabane, Swaziland. Defending champion: Bryandrew Roelofsz. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Challenge Tour: Open de Bretagne, Golf Bluegreen de Plenuef Val Andre, Pleneuf, France. Defending champion: Jack Singh Brar. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Symetra Tour: Garden City Charity Classic, Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City, Kan. Defending champion: Allyssa Ferrell. Online: www.symetratour.com

Korean LPGA: KG-Edaily Ladies Open, Sunning Point CC, Yongin, South Korea. Defending champion: Seul-gi Jeong. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Golf 5 Ladies Pro Golf Tournament, Golf 5 Country Sunny Field, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: www.lpga.or.jp