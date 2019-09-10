Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR

SOLHEIM CUP

Site: Gleneagles, Scotland.

Course: Gleneagles Resort (PGA Centenary). Yardage: 6,434. Par: 72.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Television: Friday-Saturday, 3 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: United States.

Last time: The U.S. team won for the second straight time with a 16½-11½ victory at West Des Moines Golf & CC in Iowa in 2017.

Series: United States leads 10-5.

Notes: The Americans are going for a third straight victory, which they have done twice before (1994-98, 2005-2009). ... Juli Inkster is U.S. captain for a record third time. She is tied with Judy Rankin with two victories as captain. ... Nine of the 12 Americans have never competed in the Solheim Cup in Europe. ... The PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles was the site of the 2014 Ryder Cup, which Europe won. ... Catriona Matthew of Scotland is European captain. ... The highest-ranked player for Europe is Carlota Ciganda at No. 12. She is the only European among the top 25 in the women's world ranking. ... The Americans have two players in the top 10 in the world — Lexi Thompson (No. 3) and Nelly Korda (No. 10). ... Cristie Kerr is not part of the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2000. ... Suzann Pettersen had a baby since the last Solheim Cup. ... Europe has six players returning from the 2017 team.

Next time: Inverness Club in 2021.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR

A MILITARY TRIBUTE AT THE GREENBRIER

Site: White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Course: The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC). Yardage: 7,286. Par: 70.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,350,000.

Defending champion: Kevin Na.

FedEx Cup champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last tournament: Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship.

Notes: This starts the 2019-20 season, the first of 49 tournament played over 44 weeks ending Aug. 30 at the Tour Championship. ... Kevin Na withdrew after one FedEx Cup playoff event because his wife gave birth to their son. ... Bryson DeChambeau and Sungjae Im are the only players from the Tour Championship on Aug. 25 who are playing the season opener. ... Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman and DeChambeau give the field three of the top 25 in the world. ... The Greenbrier was added to the PGA Tour schedule in 2010. It previously was held in the summer. ... Kevin Chappell is playing his first PGA Tour event in 10 months. He had back surgery at the start of the year. Chappell played twice in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in what amounts to a rehab assignment. ... Scottie Scheffler leads the list of PGA Tour rookies in the field, which includes former U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland. Scheffler led both points list on the Korn Ferry Tour and is fully exempt for the entire season. ... John Daly is playing on a sponsor exemption.

Next week: Sanderson Farms Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

KLM OPEN

Site: Amsterdam.

Course: The International. Yardage: 6,966. Par: 73.

Television: Thursday, 5:30-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1:30-3 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1:30-6 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Monday, 3-6 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Purse: 2 million euros. Winner's share: 333,333 euros.

Defending champion: Ashun Wu.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: Paul Casey won the Porsche European Open.

Notes: Patrick Reed is playing for the second straight week on the European Tour. He tied for 36th last week in Germany and is No. 53 in the Race to Dubai. ... Sergio Garcia is playing the tournament for the first time. ... Troy Merritt is playing on a sponsor exemption. ... Two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal is playing his fifth regular European Tour event this year. He hasn't made a cut since 2015. ... The tournament has been part of the European Tour schedule since 1972. ... Seve Ballesteros is a three-time winner. His son, Javier, is in the field on a sponsor exemption. ... There are 11 tournaments left in the season. ... British Amateur runner-up Euan Walker, who played in the Walker Cup last week at Royal Liverpool, is playing on an exemption.

Next week: BMW PGA Championship.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

THE ALLY CHALLENGE

Site: Grand Blanc, Mich.

Course: Warwick Hill GC. Yardage: 7,127. Par: 72.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Defending champion: Paul Broadhurst.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last tournament: Wes Short Jr. won the Shaw Charity Classic.

Notes: McCarron has 12 top 10s in his 19 starts on the PGA Tour Champions, three more than anyone else. He has a $757,083 lead over Jerry Kelly in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. ... Warwick Hills hosted the Buick Open on the PGA Tour until it lost sponsorship during the economic downturn a decade ago. Tiger Woods won the last PGA Tour event here in 2009. ... Vijay Singh is a three-time winner at Warwick Hills. Kenny Perry won the old Buick Open twice. Both are in the field. ... Doug Barron, who had to Monday qualify for his first two events, is No. 38 in the Schwab Cup with one victory. ... Steve Stricker is third in the Schwab Cup at just over $1.5 million despite having played only nine times this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Next week: Sanford International.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: ANA Open, Sapporo GC (Wattsu), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Yuta Ikeda. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: Portugal Open, Morgado Golf & CC, Portimao, Portugal. Defending champion: Dimitrios Papadatos. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Asian Tour: Classic Golf and Country Club International Championship, Classic Golf and CC, Gurgaon, India. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.asiantour.com

Mackenzie Tour: Freedom 55 Financial Championship, Highland CC, London, Ontario. Defending champion: Danny Walker. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour China Series: Haikou Classic, Mission Hills Haikou, Haikou, Hainan. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Japan LPGA: Japan LPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup, Cherry Hills GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: www.lpga.jp.or