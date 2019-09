Celebrities See the $2.9 million home that ‘Incredible Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno bought in SLO County September 18, 2019 11:49 AM

"Incredible Hulk" star Lou Ferrigno bought a home in Arroyo Grande, California, for $2.9 million in August 2019. The actor, bodybuilder and motivational speaker has lived in San Luis Obispo County since 1988.