Moving a man and his store proved worthy of song

This photo taken Aug. 16, 2019, shows Reginald Stroud, owner of 'Anybody's Dream' convenience store, in Northside, Ohio, standing behind his cash register and a glass barrier while working on Friday. Stroud used to own a home and have a convenience store in the same building on Walnut Street, in downtown Cincinnati, but was displaced when the building was renovated. Amanda Rossmann

Reginald Stroud hears the music and wishes he had never left.

Leaving wasn't his choice, of course. Everyone knows that. He raised his kids here on Walnut Street, opened a martial arts studio and sold candy for two cents apiece at his convenience store.

The rainbow-colored sign out front said, "Anybody's Dream Variety Store by Reginald." It was perfect, as far as Stroud was concerned. He never wanted to leave.

Five years later, though, here he is. A stranger in his own neighborhood. It's early August and Stroud is making his way through the crowd around Washington Park, moving closer to the choir and the song he came to hear. A song commissioned by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to commemorate the reality and cost of change.

"Anybody's Dream Variety Store. Anything you need, anything and more"

Stroud finds a spot to listen near the Cincinnati Men's Chorus, which is performing the song. The lyrics are about him, about his store, which should be surprising but isn't.

Anybody's Dream was the kind of place people visited every day, part convenience store, part community center. Need a bag of chips? A nail clipper? Anybody's Dream had it. Need advice or a kind word? Stroud had that, too.

He also had jars and jars of 2-cent candy, watermelon and strawberry and cherry, the same kind he used to buy when he was little.

The kids loved the stuff, and Stroud loved having them around. The Army veteran talked about martial arts and discipline, about chasing dreams. He was chasing his, he'd say. Right here on Walnut Street.

"You don't have to be a millionaire, but you need a dream to walk in there."

Stroud awoke one day to find a letter taped to his front door. The building had been sold to a developer and Stroud and his family had to go.

Over-the-Rhine had been changing for more than a decade and now change had come to Anybody's Dream Variety Store. Investors were buying old row houses and storefronts, fixing them up and charging higher rents.

This was, in many ways, a good thing. But not in all ways. Instead of being part of the renaissance, some people, like Stroud, were being pushed out.

Median income today is $52,000 in the part of Over-the-Rhine that Stroud used to call home — twice what it was in 2010. And African-Americans, who made up more than half the population then, now account for about one-third.

"Heard he had to get a new address . Heard he had to get a new address."

It's been months since the symphony called to tell Stroud it was commissioning a song about him for an event celebrating the community.

He wasn't sure what to expect, but as he stands in the crowd today, taking it all in, he decides it's a good song.

When the choir finishes the performance, Stroud makes his way out of the crowd and heads home, which is now in Northside. Starting over is expensive and hard, but that's what he's doing. His kids are in new schools and he's teaching martial arts out of his house.

He has a store there, too, with a rainbow-colored sign out front and jars filled with 2-cent candy by the counter.

He calls the place Anybody's Dream.

Online: https://bit.ly/2kEByZC