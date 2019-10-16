Musicians Hall of Fame to honor group with New Jersey roots

A New Jersey-based group of former A-list session musicians that has toured together since 2012 is receiving an award.

The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville is giving The Hit Men its "Road Warrior" award later this month. The group will play a concert in Nashville on Oct. 28.

The hall of fame recognizes the often-unsung musicians who have backed legendary pop performers.

Former members of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons initially formed The Hit Men in northern New Jersey and began touring to capitalize on the success of the Broadway musical "Jersey Boys," which showcased Valli's music and career.

They added studio musicians who had recorded and toured with a who's who of rock superstars in the 1960s and '70s. The group continues to play concerts around the country.