Police: Man bought movie ticket, slept in theater to rob it

Police in Nashville are searching for a man they say paid for a movie ticket and spent the night inside a theater waiting to rob the business once it opened.

Metro police identified 57-year-old Lloyd Eugene Rhodes on Friday as the suspect who they say robbed an AMC theater at gunpoint the day before. News outlets report that investigators think Rhodes bought a movie ticket Wednesday night and hid inside the theater during closing. When a 23-year-old employee opened the business the next morning, police say Rhodes pointed a gun at her and demanded cash. He's also accused of stealing the employee's cell phone and car.

Police said Rhodes has committed similar robberies in other cities, including Memphis.

He hadn't been captured as of Friday.