Brother of Michigan State star dies after being hit by train

The brother of Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston has died after being struck by an Amtrak train Saturday night.

Scott Kipp, Albion's Chief of Public Safety, confirmed Sunday that Zachary Winston died after being hit by a westbound train in Albion. Zachary Winston, of Detroit, played basketball at Albion College.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State's point guard, was a preseason All-American last month. The top-ranked Spartans play their home opener against Binghamton on Sunday night.

"Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the Winston family. Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "It's impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly D. Woods told the Detroit Free Press that 65 passengers were aboard the Amtrak 355 Wolverine Train at the time of the collision.