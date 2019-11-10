Indians Carrasco, Perez honored for strong 2019 seasons

Carlos Carrasco's courage while fighting cancer and community service earned him another postseason honor.

Carrasco won the Frank Gibbons-Steve Olin Good Guy Award, given annually by the Cleveland chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, for being accommodating with media members as well as for his work in the Cleveland community.

The right-hander was honored along with catcher Roberto Pérez, who was named the team's Man of the Year.

Carrasco was diagnosed with leukemia in May. The 32-year-old was always available while battling the blood disorder and his inspirational battle became one of baseball's biggest stories this season. Carrasco was a unanimous selection by a panel of writers.

Carrasco recently received the Roberto Clemente Award for his charitable efforts.

Pérez emerged as one of the Indians' most consistent players in his first season as a full-time starter.

After being a backup for the past five seasons, Pérez became a regular when the Indians traded Yan Gomes to Washington last winter. Pérez became the first catcher not to allow a passed ball in at least 118 games since Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in 1975.

He also made just three errors in 1,137 total chances while playing on an ankle that required postseason surgery.

Pérez batted .239 with a career-24 homers and 63 RBIs.