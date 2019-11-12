Miami plays Detroit, looks for 4th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (4-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

Miami heads into a matchup against Detroit after winning three home games in a row.

Miami finished 23-29 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit went 41-41 overall and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Pistons averaged 107.0 points per game last season, 44.8 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10 on fast breaks.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), Tyler Herro: day to day (ankle), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (knee), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain).

Pistons Injuries: Khyri Thomas: day to day (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).