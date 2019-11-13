VMI plays Arkansas St.

VMI (0-3) vs. Arkansas State (1-1)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI and Arkansas State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. Arkansas State lost 71-43 at Mississippi on Friday, while VMI fell 80-77 in overtime at home to Presbyterian on Monday.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Canberk Kus is putting up 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and four steals to lead the way for the Red Wolves. J.J. Matthews has paired with Kus and is accounting for 10 points and six rebounds per game. The Keydets have been led by Jake Stephens, who is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAKE: Stephens has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25