15 spooky events that will send shivers down your spine around Sacramento

Looking for ways to have a spooky weekend without going trick or treating in the neighborhood? Grab your broomsticks and fly out to one of these frightfully fun events in the Sacramento area.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Haunted Fort
Love Sutter’s Fort? This event is for you — docents will be available at stations located throughout Sutter’s Fort to tell spooky stories about pioneer life in the 1800s. Sutter’s Fort is located at 2701 L Street in Sacramento, and tickets will be $10 for adults and $6 for kids. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.
6:30 p.m.
Spooky Story Time
The Sacramento Storytellers Guild shares spooky stories to children ages 6 and older. The event is hosted at the Effie Yaw Nature Center at 2850 San Lorenzo Way in Carmichael. The event is free, but since space is limited, the event organizers recommend that families arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of the event. For more information, visit their website. Entrance to the park is $5.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Halloween Festival and Pooch Parade
The Pooch Parade at 2:30 p.m. highlights this canine-friendly Midtown festival — and dog costumes are encouraged. Other activities include face painting, a pirate-themed bounce house, hands-on arts and crafts, and live music from The Hoots. The event will be held at Marshall Park, 915 27th St., Sacramento and is free. For more information, visit Midtown’s website.
1 to 3 p.m.
Saints and Sinners Halloween Party
For the 21 and older ghouls, spend a night at Thunder Valley Casino celebrating the best parts of the season: costumes. In addition to the costume contests, there will be DJ music and go-go dancers. The event is being held at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort at 1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. Tickets are $32.95 in advance. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.
9 p.m.
Haunted Library
Two versions of the Haunted Library tour are being offered: one for those who can brave spooky tricks and another for everyone else. Costumes are encouraged. The Haunted Library is hosted by Sacramento Public Library and is located at the Arden-Dimick library at 891 Watt Ave in Sacramento. Tours are free. For more information, visit the library’s website.
7 to 9 p.m.
Freakers Ball
MontBleu Resort presents the 40th annual Freakers Ball held at the Convention Center, Opal Ultra Lounge and the BLU Nightclub. There will be DJs, go-go dancers, laser lights, and a costume contest. The event is for ghouls over the age of 21. The MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 Highway 50 in Lake Tahoe and tickets cost $30. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.
8 p.m.
FestiFall
Visit Historic Folsom and bring your dogs — and your costumes. FestiFall is hosting costume contests for humans and pets alike in addition to trick-or-treating on Sutter Street and other Historic Folsom merchant locations. The event is free and held at Sutter Street in Folsom. For more information, visit the FestiFall website.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Halloween Spooktacular
Enjoy trick-or-treating at participating El Dorado Hills Town Center shops along with costume contests for both humans and animals. The event is free and held at the El Dorado Hills Town Center, 4364 Town Center Blvd. in El Dorado Hills. For more information, visit their website.
3 to 6 p.m.
Haunted Headlights Tour
Spirited guides at the California Automobile Museum will share stories of the tragic accidents that have happened in various cars on display at the museum. Tours depart from the lobby every 15 minutes, and are recommended for spooky spirits 13 years and older. California Automobile Museum is hosting the event at 2200 Front St., Old Sacramento, and tickets are $20 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.
6:30 p.m.
Multiple days
Pumpkin Nights
This all-ages festival leading up to Halloween features eight different pumpkin-themed lands, fire shows, demonstrations by pumpkin carvers, scavenger hunts and local food trucks. The festival is located at Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High Street, Auburn. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for kids if purchased before 8 p.m. Adult tickets past 8 p.m. cost $14, and tickets for kids cost $12. Parking costs $6. For more, visit the festival’s website.
Opens at 5:30 p.m.
Ultimate Terror Scream Park
Rated Sacramento’s top haunted house, the Ultimate Terror Scream Park is not for those who scare easily. This scare zone unleashes Halloween mayhem in three haunted houses: “Paranormal Playground,” “The Optic Surgeon,” and “Cabin Sickness.” For mature audiences only. The Ultimate Terror Scream Park is located at 4909 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento. Tickets start at $25. To purchase tickets, visit their website.
7 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 23 through Wednesday, Oct. 31, and Nov. 2 and 3
Gibson Ranch Park Second Annual Pumpkin Festival
Set in a pumpkin patch with over 2,500 pumpkins, this festival offers fall-themed food, crafts, slides, daily costume contests, a straw bale maze, a corn pit, and of course, pumpkins to pick. The park is located at 8556 Gibson Ranch Park Road in Elverta. Tickets are $5 and parking is $5. For more information, visit the website.
11 a.m to 6 p.m.
Boo at the Zoo
The Sacramento Zoo will host 15 daytime trick-or-treating stations for costume-clad ghouls and boys, along with face painting, crafts and games, a magic show, specially decorated rides and wildlife stage shows. The Sacramento Zoo is located at 3930 W Land Park Drive, Sacramento. Tickets are $16 for general admission and free for children ages 2 and younger. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the zoo’s website.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Spookomotive Train Ride
This train ride is a sure way for family fun that won’t spook your little ones: the diesel-powered train is decorated with tykes in mind and offers seasonal entertainment and treats. This weekend, the Spookomotive is operating with a superhero theme — so make sure you bring a cape. The train leaves from the California State Railroad Museum located at 125 I St, Sacramento and costs $15 for adults and $8 for kids. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the railroad museum’s website.
Hourly departures from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stoney’s Rockin Rodeo Halloween Bash
Put your costume to good use this weekend -- Stoney’s Rockin Rodeo is offering multiple costume contests, line dancing lessons and themed drink specials. Parties are for 18 and up and are located at Stoney’s Rockin’ Rodeo, 1320 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento. Tickets range from $5 to $10. For more information, visit their website.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27-Saturday, Oct. 28.
