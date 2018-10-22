Drone view shows firefighters help freeze bigger ice rink in downtown Sacramento

A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.
Kristina Vinson talks about the West Sacramento 9/11 memorial that was started by her father, John Vinson. She plans to take over the memorial project, which includes thousands of flags representing lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, from her father.
Members Roseville’s Muslim community prepared for the upcoming Eid al-adha celebration, just months after the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from multiple predominantly Muslim countries.
A compilation of scenes from the 2016 4th of July celebration in Killarney, Ireland. The video features choral music, Wild West reenactments, a parade, a movie screening, general festivities, and of course, fireworks.
Sacramento Bee reporters reviewed many fireworks to bring the top five for anybody's wishlist this July 4, 2018. Judged on both the boom and the ah factors, we are here to provide the best bang for your buck.