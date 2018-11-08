Veterans Day means free admission for military members at nearly 150 California state parks

In honor of Veterans Day, California State Parks will give military members a free day at more than half of its parks.
Veterans, active duty and reserve military members will get free admission to 144 state parks Monday, as announced in a news release by the state Department of Parks and Recreation. The participating parks are the 134 on the “California Explorer” annual pass list, eight vehicular recreation areas, Railtown 1897 in Jamestown and the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento.
Other sites near Sacramento include include Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park, Prairie City State Vehicular Recreation Area and Auburn State Recreation area.
Qualifying military members must show a valid military ID to get free admission.
California State Parks have been allowed to offer free or reduced-price admission to veterans and military personnel thanks to Assembly Bill 150, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2013.
California is home to 280 state parks.
Comments