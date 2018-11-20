What’s open, closed and limiting hours this Thanksgiving

Here are city, state and county services in the Sacramento region with altered hours for Thanksgiving.
Government
- All federal offices are closed Thursday and Friday.
- All state offices are closed Thursday and Friday. All DMV offices are also closed Saturday, Nov. 24.
- All Sacramento, Yolo, El Dorado and Placer county offices are closed Thursday and Friday.
- Post offices will be closed Thursday, and mail service won’t resume until Friday; though private services such as UPS, FedEx and DHL may be available.
Transportation
- Free meter parking Thursday in Sacramento.
- Regional Transit runs on its Sunday schedule Thursday.
- Amtrak runs on its weekend schedule Thursday.
- Caltrain a runs on modified schedules Thursday and Friday.
- El Dorado Transit runs on a modified schedule Thursday and Friday.
- Yolobus will run on its Sunday schedule Thursday.
Waste management
- Services in Sacramento County and El Dorado County operate on a normal schedule Thursday and Friday.
- Curbside pickup in Yolo County operates on a one-day delay Thursday.
As far as shopping goes, many stores will begin Black Friday festivities on Thursday evening.
Most grocery stores are open Thanksgiving Day with limited hours. Notable exceptions include Trader Joe’s and Costco, which are closed all day.
A number of notable nation chains have announced they will close for Thanksgiving Day this year. Here are some of them (this is not an exhaustive list).
Retail
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- PetSmart
- Petco
- IKEA
- Barnes & Noble
- Ace Hardware
- Staples
- Sprint stores
- Pep Boys
- Office Depot
Restaurants/fast food
- Chipotle
- Taco Bell
- Wendy’s
- KFC
- Red Robin
Recreation
National parks, such as Yosemite National Park, will be closed; California’s 280 state parks will be open.
Some community centers in the region will be open; best to check online with the center you frequent.
Public parks remain open.
Schools
All K-12 public schools in the region will be closed.
Los Rios Community College District schools – Sacramento City, American River and Cosumnes River – are closed.
Sacramento State, UC Davis and other state higher-education facilities do not have classes; some school libraries, however, including UC Davis libraries and the McGeorge School of Law library, are open.
Public libraries in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties will be closed Thursday and Friday. Libraries in El Dorado County will be closed Saturday and Monday.
Financial institutions
Most banks – including Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo and Bank of the West – will be closed on Thursday.
The major stock markets – the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the Nasdaq and American exchanges – will be closed.
Did we miss something? Help us improve our holiday closure listings by filling out this Google Form.
