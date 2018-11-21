Toys R Us is gone. Who’s filling the void, and why there could be a holiday toy shortage

Toys R Us stores had some of the biggest lines in town on Black Friday in years past.

But now that the retailer has closed all its stores nationwide, what’s going to happen this season? Where will people shop?

Expect a little chaos this year, as one toy industry expert predicts retailers will run out of hot toys. With Toys R Us gone, a herd of big retailers are jumping in on the toy category big time, expanding toy departments and offering steep deals for Black Friday.

As for the popular toys you see on TV – the L.O.L Surprise! toys with dolls and accessories hidden inside, Air Hogs Supernova mini drones controlled by kids’ hands, etc. – there could be a shortage this year, said Richard Gottlieb, founder and CEO of Global Toy Experts and publisher of Global Toy News in New York.





“If you want them you need to buy them early,” he said.

Shoppers are used to waiting until late in the holiday shopping season for discounts, but they may be out of luck if they wait too long this year, he said.

That’s because Toys R Us always kept plenty of toys on the shelves, even after the busy holiday shopping season ended, he said. Other big retailers like Target and Walmart don’t operate that way. They’re more cautious and don’t want to be sitting on a bunch of unsold toys after the holidays.





“For those reasons, I think we’re going to see a shortage of hot toys,” Gottlieb said.

So if you’re looking for where to buy those toys now, or where to buy something else, here’s what’s happening with some other retailers:

JCPenney has tripled the number of toys it’s carrying for the holidays on the first floor of its Fashion Fair store in Fresno, for example, said Daniela Zavala, assistant manager of merchandising. The store also added baby essentials (like cribs, pacifiers, etc.) about two months ago.

Expect L.O.L Surprise! toys, Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed ATVs for kids and Nickelodeon toys and games. Board games like Scrabble and Monopoly will be discounted between 30 and 50 percent on Black Friday.

Kohl’s is hoping to grab a share of the customers that used to go to Toys R Us. The store has beefed up its toy department, which usually includes American Girl, Barbie and Hot Wheels.

This year, Kohl’s has added LEGO building sets, including ones from Jurassic World, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Disney princesses. FAO Schwarz toys are also new in the stores this year, including dolls, trains, stuffed animals and arts and craft sets.

HobbyTown USA, usually known for model airplanes, remote-control cars and rockets, is branching out in the wake of Toys R Us’s closure. The store has brought in Barbies, LEGO products and Nerf guns that shoot soft darts. There are also board games, art supplies, collectible horse figurines and Melissa & Doug products like wooden railway sets.

Target, Walmart and Amazon — The heavy hitters of the toy world will be battling it out for your dollar this season. All have bumped up toy offerings in stores and online. Be sure to check Black Friday deals to see which retailer has the best prices.

One interesting tidbit about Walmart in Fresno: The newly opened Walmart Supercenter at 4080 W. Shaw Ave. near Brawley Avenue has the biggest toy section in the Central Valley, according to the store manager.

The nearby Toys R Us closed when Walmart’s new location was under construction and they decided to make this store’s toy section bigger because of it.