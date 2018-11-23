On your mark, get set, go get that tree

With Thanksgiving dinner in the rearview mirror, some families wasted no time getting a start on the Christmas season.
The Ingwalsons drove up from the Bay-area city of Danville to search for the perfect tree in El Dorado County on Friday. They stopped at Rhodes Family Tree Farm on Cable Road in Apple Hill, where they found six trees to take home for various family members.
The farm offers silvertip, white fir, nordmann fir, and douglas fir trees up to 25 feet tall. All trees, regardless of size, are $65. The farm is open Saturday and Sunday, and Dec. 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Apple Hill Growers Association has 15 other farms that sell trees at their website, www.applehill.com
