Looking for a Sacramento-centric gift? We’ve got just the guide for you

Do you want to buy local? Here’s a cool collection of potential holiday gifts that’ll make you feel #SacramentoProud.
Price: $12.69
Description: “Quite A Life” is an apt title for Berkely-based rapper Tsutomu Shimura’s 10th studio album. He’s the only Asian-American MC that has released 10 records in his 25 years in the biz, and the first to play major music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza. The self-proclaimed “funkiest rapper alive” delves into personal topics for this album, touching on his wife’s battle with cancer and his challenges in the industry as an Asian-American. “Quite a Life” is collaboratively rich as well, featuring artists such as Aloe Blacc, Chali 2NA, Gift of Gab and Galactic.
Gold Foil Cover Brewery Passport
Price: $16
Description: What more could a beer lover want? This 32-page brewery passport encourages hop-hunters and malt fans to visit the heartland of West Coast beer, with more than 60 world-class craft breweries across the Sacramento region. Expert explorers have their passports stamped as they visit each location, and can collect goodies (at no extra charge) along the way, including a bottle opener, pint class and custom map of your journey.
Earrings by Jake Castro
Price: $22
Description: Sacramento artist Jake Castro’s handmade accessories are not only stunning, but affordable. His laser-engraved wooden earrings, in particular, feature exotic, natural subjects in abstract, meticulously crafted designs (see his “bloom,” “ripple,” “bird-of paradise” and “dragonfly” works). They’re an exquisite adornment that will easily add a unique (and local) flair to any wardrobe.
Moon calendar by Circle and Crescent
Price: $25
Description: Artist and designer Paris Francine Miller’s calendar is a celestial dream, a screen-printed homage to “our only natural satellite.” The first Circle and Crescent visual map of the moon’s journey around Earth in relation to the sun was created in 2012, for Miller’s family and friends. Since then, she has continued with the “dedication to our intimate and significant relationship with the cosmos,” releasing a new design each year. This year’s calendar comes in a variety of hues: slate, blue violet and emerald, with an option that includes a frame for $35 more.
Water Tower T-shirt by Timeless Thrills
Price: only available in store
Description: Sticking true to its namesake, Sacramento-based menswear brand Timeless Thrills celebrates nostalgia along with cutting-edge style. The shop has continued to draw inspiration from the city of Sacramento since its foundation in 2011, before it opened its brick-and-mortar store on J Street. For this swanky T, the Freeport water tower is front and center, back in the days when “City of Trees” was still featured prominently. *Sigh*
Subscription box by Terra Cottage
Price: $35
Description: Terra Cottage is launching its first Christmas-themed subscription box this December, and it promises to have some exciting handmade goodies for treasure seekers and those with a penchant for all things vintage. Its contents include the best-selling Christmas car banner by Brianna, of Wood Banner Co.; a chalkboard with removable “Days Until Christmas” decal by Seiko, of Stardust; an exclusive mini holiday spice bead loop/ornament from Terra Cottage and a Christmas colors blanket scarf, sourced by Terra Cottage.
Left My Heart in Sacramento print by Amber Witzke
Price: $45
Description: Amber Witzke has a lot of love for her hometown of Sacramento, a prominent feature of the designer’s artwork. Her latest piece, a limited edition poster, is a vibrant, colorful map of Sacramento’s neighborhoods, with the city’s letters dancing about the city boundaries lines as the Sacramento River makes its circuitous route through. As Witzke phrases it on her website, it’s a great way to “display your big city crush.”
Curated gift boxes by Poppy & Oak
Price: Varies, from $45 to $110
Description: Poppy & Oak gift boxes are crafted with a serious attention to detail and a sincere love for Northern California: all of the contents, including the crates, support Northern California businesses, with most products coming from Sacramento and Yolo counties. The “Tahoe Nights” seasonal box is inspired by childhood trips to family cabins in Lake Tahoe, which is, of course, only complete with hot cocoa, and a balsam and fir soy wax candle. Other boxes celebrate motherhood or share gratitude for best friendships. Customers truly can add a personal touch, as well, curating boxes for their loved ones.
Sacramento Versus Everybody hoodie by California Steeze
Price: Varies, from $45.99
Description: The ultimate way to show you have Sacramento pride. Black, charcoal and burgundy colors are available. “Versus everybody” rapidly became a popular way to show unabashed pride for cities after it first appeared in 2012 in Detroit, when a local artist set out to unite his city amidst what he saw as media bashing and a lack of cultural recognition.
Box sets by MTWFT
Price: $49
Description: A wise, hip choice for the classy dresser, MTWFT has several boxes to choose from that are hand curated and paired by a stylist, each including a woven belt and tie, socks, pocket square and lapel pin. Boxes range from softer hues and less flashy patterns to bold designs and colors in paisley or floral. Plus, there’s an option for bow-tie lovers, as well.
Sleeping bag by Wilderdog
Price: $49
Description: The ultimate gift for man’s best friend (and the people that love them). A sleeping bag for your pup, made with durable, rip-stop fabric and soft filling so your canine comrade can get a cozy night’s sleep while you’re off adventuring. The bag can unzip three-quarters of the way for dogs who desire a lot of space, or stay zipped for those who love to burrow in. Two loops are attached to the bag for hanging dry, and it comes with a stuff sack for easy transport.
Curated gift boxes by Maven Market Box
Price: Varies, from $95 to $150
Description: Jillian Gorman who was inspired to create Maven Market Box to honor the legacy of her daughter Norah’s life, launching her business after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Gorman, who lives in Fair Oaks, has set out to “invoke joy and wellbeing” and uses handmade products made by local artisans. Who can argue with that? Boxes include one for the wanderluster, with a carry-on cocktail kit, brass pen and field notes memo book; one to express your love, with a dried floral bouquet, scented candle and love story journal; and another for the early riser, with fresh coffee beans and rosella mint tea, honey sticks and a hand-thrown ceramic tumbler.
Rainbow Prism Quilt by Pitter Patterned
Price: $315
Description: Pitter Patterned’s quilts are one-of-a-kind pieces that add a pop of color to any nursery, whether they’re keeping a toddler snug at night or enlivening their space as a wall hanging. They are made with soft, certified organic cotton and water-based inks, to make sure they are gentle to the environment and to children. Offerings include a colorful map of the world quilt to encourage inquisitive adventurers, a stunning illustration of the constellations in the night sky and a breathtaking rainbow prism.
