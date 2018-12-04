2018 Holiday Lights Guide: Find the most dazzling Christmas lights in the neighborhood

Some decked out homes and neighborhoods are such a feast for the eyes, they warrant a stop. Here’s our annual guide to the best-dressed homes for the holiday season, sure to set your spirit ablaze.

ANTELOPE

7913 Eagle Peak Way, Antelope; 95843:

A robust 9-foot teddy bear sits among 20 inflatables. Also features more than 24,000 lights, including candy-cane lights lining the yard. Keep an eye out for the 9-foot-tall teddy bear.

8213 Rockbury Way, Antelope; 95843:

This head-turner is home to more than 75 snowmen, and features a gingerbread community, North Pole village, about 20,000 lights, Santa and his reindeer, and a carousel.

CITRUS HEIGHTS

6617 Golden Rain Court, Citrus Heights; 95610:

One holly, jolly spread, with clear icicle lights hanging from the entire house; clear lights outlining roof lines and an archway over driveway; multicolored lights around windows, doors and garage; illuminated Christmas star (on 12-foot pole), Nativity scene, spiral trees, wreath and snowflakes; Santa, reindeer mounted on roof; projected Christmas scene on garage door; red ribbons and bows adorning garage door and front door; net lights draped over shrubs and bushes; multicolored light strands attached to candy-cane stakes along walkways, driveway and fence surrounding front yard; inflatable characters and 7-foot snowman display; twinkling “Merry Christmas” sign displayed above garage door; Christmas trees and candles displayed on walls, fences and in windows.

7001 Whyte Ave., Citrus Heights; 95621:

Wrapped up in more than 20,000 lights, and themed inflatables, including Star Wars, Disney and Warner Brothers. New this year: a Cinderella castle.

ELK GROVE

9720 Great Egret Court, Elk Grove; 95757:

Spilling into the neighbor’s front yard, the display mostly consists of inflatables: from planes, trains, helicopter and a ship to Hello Kitty, Star Wars and Peanuts characters.

FAIR OAKS

7780 Kanihan Court, Fair Oaks; 95628:

Some stops merit a close-up peek. Discover a Christmas village and Santa’s workshop beyond the porch windows. The yard display includes a Santa photo op in the gazebo; castle princess and carriage; inflatables; lighted trees; lighted archways; Santa on the roof.

5412 Shire Court, Fair Oaks; 95628:

Assorted decorations with Yoda, SpongeBob and Friends, the Minions, Snoopy, Santa in his race car, and Santa playing golf.

FOLSOM

1027 Hildebrand Circle, Folsom; 95630:

Sure to suit any Disney fan, this twinkling-lit home is where you’ll find many Disney characters, including Winnie the Pooh and friends, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, Tinkerbell, princesses and “Frozen” characters. Plus, there’s a 35-foot decorated tree, Disney castle banner on the garage, and a Christmas countdown clock.

224 Orange Blossom Circle, Folsom; 95630:

Showcases a large display of lights and characters such Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Charlie Brown and Snoopy. Plus, penguins, Santas, snowmen, ginger bread house, train, carousel and soldiers.

104 Thorndike Way, Folsom; 95630:

More than 8,000 LED lights synchronized to music from 5 to 10:30 nightly, through Dec. 31. Accepting canned food items for Twin Lakes Food Bank.

GOLD RIVER

12033 Old Eureka Way, Gold River; 95670:

This synchronized light show entices onlookers with its Christmas songs; over 10,000 lights; animated structures; illuminated star; homemade props, spheres, snowflakes. Tune to 88.5 FM. For video, visit www.lightmaestros.com.

2201 Roaring Camp Drive, Gold River; 95670:

The yard is aglow in oversized light bulbs lining the walkway, a row of candy-cane lights, and snowman and Snoopy lights.

2039 Roaring Camp Drive, Gold River; 95670:

If you’re looking for something a little different — or just have a love for the classic “A Christmas Story” — check out this display. The majority of it is handmade scenes from the movie, including, yes, dad’s favorite lamp. You know the one.

ORANGEVALE

Dovewood Court; 95662:

Few neighborhoods create a stir as much as Dovewood Court. Grand displays include inflatables, music, handmade props, “Support Our Troops” lit-up block letters, Nativity scene and life-size Buddy character from “Elf.” We suggest you park and stroll the cul-de-sac.

PLACERVILLE

2975 Five Mile Road, 95667:

You can see the giant Santa Claus from the highway to help guide you to the show.

RANCHO CORDOVA

10625 Lambrusca Drive, Rancho Cordova; 95670:

House was selected for the SMUD Plugged In 2018 Merry & Bright Contest for possible use in SMUD’s 2019 Holiday Card. Among five homes that have been lighting up for more than 20 years, this bright spot in the neighborhood includes rainbow LED garland looped on the wrought iron fence surrounding the house; winter scene in front yard consists of vintage wire-framed deer updated to LED lighting; twinkling snowman; LED angel; and one week before Christmas, a special visitor will make an appearance in an upstairs window. The other homes have numerous displays, inflatables, lasers and music. Santa will arrive every evening starting Dec. 15.

ROCKLIN

5620 Onyx Drive, Rocklin; 95777:

More than 55,000 lights synchronized to music (90 percent LED), requiring 21 computers and 336 extension cords. The display is designed and built by the family, including wood figures by Mom. Show starts at dusk and runs to 10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and until midnight Fridays-Sundays. Tune to 104.7 FM.

Pebble Creek Drive and Strand Road; 95765:

Being caught in a traffic jam in this Rocklin neighborhood at this time of year might not be such a bad thing. The collection of homes has been attracting spectators for years, with its Disney theme, among other elaborate displays.

2200 Telegraph Hill Drive, Rocklin; 95765:

Spruced up with more than 15,000 lights, 50 Christmas figures, musical arching tunnel, animated characters, 20 Santas, Santa sleigh and a Nativity scene. Santa makes a stop on Saturdays.

ROSEMONT

9224 Carla Way, Rosemont; 95826:

Christmas lights prance to music 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through New Year’s. Tune to 100.7 FM. For video, visit www.RosemontLights.com.

ROSEVILLE

1300 Plymouth Court, Roseville; 95747:

Boasts inflatable camouflage Santa Claus and snowman; Santa Claus hangs from the basketball hoop; two Star Shower lights, and multicolored lights covers roof; spiral-lit trees and illuminated reindeer; driveway outlined with candy canes. Neighbors also have lights and inflatables. This year’s theme is a gingerbread Griswold Christmas house, complete with station wagon and tree.

6009 Plum Canyon Lane, Roseville; 95747:

A modest draping of multicolored lights over shrubs.

100 Chennault Court, Roseville; 95747:

Gets attention for its white lights sparkling from the sidewalk to the rooftop, and array of inflatables (penguin, pig, snowman, among others).

8281 Sienna Loop, Roseville; 95678:

Guide your family sleigh in this direction to see a setup of wooden Winnie the Pooh and friends, and a snowman holding a “Happy Snow Days” sign; illuminated penguins around a make-shift fire, igloo, polar bears and presents; Snoopy and Woodstock on top of a mailbox; lights wrapped around columns, and lighted spheres hanging from the trees.

SACRAMENTO 1526 H St, Sacramento, 95814 You might also know this spot as the Governor’s Mansion. Look for a colorful, classic display (and maybe nosh on some food at one of the area’s trendy eateries).

279-300 Ainger Circle, Sacramento; 95835:

Navigate around this neighborhood for soul-craving Nativity scenes, music and inflatables.

4464 Edison Ave., Sacramento, 95821:

A busy display consisting of blinking lights and music; animated deer; Santas; an illuminated peace sign on roof; blow-up hot-air balloon; animated carousel; and more.

Fab 40s, Sacramento; 95819:

(From 40th to 49th, between J and Folsom). The established East Sacramento neighborhood certainly has its fans, especially this time of year. Many streets have lights strung tree-to-tree and wrapped around tree trunks, and garland draped across the streets.

2174 56th Ave., Sacramento; 95822:

Six homes using ’50s vintage Christmas yard art, including a full-size 1962 Harold Gale mechanical Santa. Four homes on 56th Avenue also will feature vintage items.

53rd and S streets, Sacramento; 95819:

A treasured blockbuster off T Street, where folks continue its annual tradition of illuminated hoops over sidewalks and walkways. Visitors are greeted with a handmade welcome sign. There’s a cutout photo opt, and inflatables such as the Buddy character from “Elf.”

2973 Mendel Way, Sacramento; 95833:

The self-proclaimed “Natomas Rock Opera,” a synchronized light show production, is held on the hour from 5 to 10 p.m. Tune to 98.9 FM.

6680 San Joaquin St., Sacramento; 95820:

This colorful scene includes whimsical snowpeople constructed out of tumbleweeds.

7 River Raft Court, Sacramento; 95823:

Embellished in more than 10,000 lights (until 9:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays), with rotating Christmas trees, music (until 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays), Star Shower lasers in the driveway, Santa waving in the window.

7134 Pocket Road, Sacramento, 95831:

A classic look, with no blow-ups or moving parts.

WEST SACRAMENTO

1604 19th Street, West Sacramento, 95691

Lots of inflatables, including a two-story reindeer and Santa in a sleigh pulled by flamingos. One-of-a-kind items including a Christmas alligator.

