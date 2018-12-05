Christmas quiz Pt. II: From Dickens to Carey, test your knowledge

This is the second of a three-part series of Christmas quizzes that appear in print on Sundays in The Bee. You can find the first part online at sacbee.com.

Christmas Songs

Christmas songs seem to be fair game for any artist. For instance, more than 200 singers have recorded “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” since it debuted in 1934. Yet some tunes seem to “belong” to certain singers. It’s hard to imagine anyone but Elvis Presley crooning “Blue Christmas,” or any singer daring to cover Alvin & the Chipmunks’ “Christmas Don’t Be Late.”

We’ve all heard the holiday playlist hundreds or thousands of times, but how well have the lyrics stuck? Complete the lyric line and find out; the artists named are either the original singers-songwriters or the ones whose versions are most often heard on the radio.

1. “Run, Rudolph, Run” (Chuck Berry)

Said Santa to a boy child, “What have you been longing for?”



“All I want for Christmas is a ....”

2. “Jingle Bell Rock” (Bobby Helms)





Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock



Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time



Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square ...

3. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Mariah Carey)





Oh, I won’t ask for much this Christmas,



I won’t even wish for snow.



And I’m just gonna keep on waiting....

4. “Do You Hear What I Hear?” (Bing Crosby)





Said the little lamb to the shepherd boy,



“Do you hear what I hear,



“Ringing through the sky, shepherd boy?



“A song, a song



“High above the trees ...

5. “Song For a Winter’s Night” (Sarah McLachlan)

If I could only have you near



To breathe a sigh or two,



I would be happy just to hold the hands I love ...

6. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (Bing Crosby)

I’ll be home for Christmas



You can plan on me.



Please have snow and mistletoe ...

7. “Feliz Navidad” (Freddy Fender)

Feliz navidad



Feliz navidad



Feliz navidad ...

8. “A Hazy Shade of Winter” (Simon & Garfunkel)

Leaves are brown now



And the sky is a hazy shade of winter.



Look around,



Leaves are brown,



There’s a patch of ....

9. “Paper Boy” (Roy Orbison)

In the distance the ringing of laughter



And in the midst of the laughter he cries,

“Pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue



“Wrap your presents ...

10. “River” (Joni Mitchell)

It’s coming on Christmas,



They’re cutting down trees,



They’re putting up reindeer ...

11. “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” (Thurl Ravenscroft)

Your brain is full of spiders



You’ve got garlic in your soul, Mr. Grinch,



I wouldn’t touch you with a ...

12. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” (Darlene Love)

They’re singing “Deck the Halls”



But it’s not like Christmas at all



’Cause I remember when you were here ...

13. “Little St. Nick” (Beach Boy)

Well, way up north where the air gets cold



There’s a tale about Christmas



That you’ve all been told,



And a real famous cat all dressed up in red ...

14. “Santa Baby” (Eartha Kitt)

Santa baby, slip a sable under the tree for me,



Been an awful good girl.



Santa honey, one thing I really do need, the deed



To a platinum mine



Santa baby, so ...

15. “Let It Snow” (Dean Martin)

When we finally kiss goodnight



How I’ll hate going out in the storm,



But if you really hold me tight ...

16. “Sleigh Ride” (The Ronettes)

Outside the snow is falling



And friends are calling, “Yoo hoo!”



Come on, it’s lovely weather ...

17. “My Only Wish (This Year)” (Britney Spears)

Santa, can you hear me?



I have been so good this year



And all I want is one thing ...

18. “Little Drummer Boy” (Ray Conniff Singers)

Little baby



I am a poor boy, too



I have no gift to bring ...





19. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (Frank Sinatra)

Here we are as in olden days,



Happy golden days of yore,



Faithful friends who are dear to us ...





20. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” (John Lennon and Yoko Ono)

A very Merry Christmas



And a Happy New Year



Let’s hope it’s a good one ...

Answers

Scoring is simple: If you answer half the questions correctly, give yourself a Christmas gift. If not, go out of your way to perform a random act of kindness this holiday season. Either way, you win.

1. Rock ’n’ roll electric guitar

2. In the frosty air

3. Underneath the mistletoe

4. With a voice as big as the sea

5. Upon this winter night with you

6. And presents on the tree

7. Prospero año y felicidad

8. Snow on the ground

9. To your darling from you

10. And singing songs of joy and peace

11. Thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole

12. And all the fun we had last year

13. And he spends all year workin’ out on his sled

14. Hurry down the chimney tonight

15. All the way home I’ll be warm

16. For a sleigh ride together with you





17. Tell me my true love is near

18. That’s fit to give our king (With lots of “Pa rum pum pum pums” in between)

19. Gather near to us once more

20. Without any fear