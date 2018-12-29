Don’t waste your time searching: Check here for New Year’s holiday closures

New Year’s Day falls on Tuesday this year. A number of government offices, public institutions and services will be closed or have modified schedules. Here’s what you need to know in the Sacramento region for the holiday.
Government institutions
All federal offices, including courthouses, will be closed on Jan. 1.
All state offices in California, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, will be closed Tuesday.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
All county offices in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties will be closed or will have limited hours on New Year’s Day.
Post offices will be closed Tuesday, and mail service won’t resume until Wednesday; some private services such as UPS and DHL will have limited availability, but others like FedEx will be closed to observe the holiday. Check their websites for more information.
Recreational facilities
Generally, national parks are closed on New Year’s Day; some are closed New Year’s Eve as well. But check their website for a specific park.
California’s State parks and beaches are hosting “First Day Hikes,” inviting people to spend the first day of 2019 in state parks. There’s one in Sacramento County, at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area; check here for details and other parks offering New Year’s Day hikes. If your park isn’t offering a First Day Hike, call ahead to make sure it will be open.
Public parks will remain open.
Public golf courses, including Haggin Oaks, Bing Maloney, Bartley Cavanaugh and William Land, will be open and operating at normal hours. Most private courses will be closed on New Year’s Day but call ahead and ask to be sure.
Educational institutions
All K-12 public schools in the region are closed during the week on winter break and will not reopen until the second week of January.
Los Rios Community College District schools – Sacramento City, American River and Cosumnes River – are on break.
Sacramento State, UC Davis and other state higher-education facilities are on winter break. Their school libraries will also be closed as well.
Public libraries in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, and El Dorado counties will be closed on Tuesday.
Sacramento Public Library will close all their branches early on Monday, at 5 p.m.
Financial institutions
Most banks – including Golden 1 Credit Union, Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo and Bank of the West – will be closed on New Year’s Day and some will have limited hours on Dec. 31.
The major stock markets – the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the Nasdaq and American exchanges – will be closed on Jan. 1.
Community services
All garbage pickups, including recycling and yard waste, for curbside residential customers in the cities such as Sacramento and Folsom will remain unchanged. Cities such as Citrus Heights and Elk Grove will see a one-day delay in pickup on Jan. 1. Check your bill or your city’s waste management website for more details.
Sacramento County customers with service from Waste Management will see a one-day delay in pickup if their usual day of service is on Tuesday.
Public landfills and transfer stations, such as El Dorado Disposal, Kiefer Landfill near Sloughhouse and the Yolo County Central Landfill will be closed or will have limited hours on New Year’s Day.
Emergency services, including all area hospitals, are open.
Transit and traffic
Parking meters in Sacramento are free on Tuesday, and some other cities may allow free parking. Always check the meter for details.
Amtrak trains, including the Capitol Corridor line, are operating on a holiday schedule.
Sacramento RT light-rail trains and buses will be operating on a Sunday schedule. Paratransit will be servicing as normal.
Bay Area Regional Transit (BART), Caltrain and Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains will all operate on a holiday schedule.
Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit will operate on its winter schedule.
Roseville Transit will not be operating any services on New Year’s Day. It will offer limited commuter services on New Year’s Eve.
Yolobus will operate on a Sunday schedule on Tuesday.
South County Transit, Elk Grove’s e-Tran, Delta Breeze, El Dorado Transit, Lincoln Transit and Placer Commuter Express will not be in operation on New Year’s Day.
Comments