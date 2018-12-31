Watch Sacramento’s 2019 New Year’s fireworks display

The largest New Year’s fireworks display in the Sacramento region soared above Old Sacramento at 9 p.m. Monday night.
The free-admission “Sky Spectacular” event was sponsored by the City of Sacramento and produced by Visit Sacramento. It ushered in 2019 — a few hours early — by launching fireworks from multiple locations along the Sacramento River.
The event started at 6 p.m. and featured games, music, dinner specials and children’s entertainment on the Old Sacramento waterfront.
