What’s closed and open Monday in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a time to honor and remember the civil rights leader, will happen Monday, Jan 21, this year. Several government offices and businesses will be closed; look through our list to see what will be open or closed in memory of King.

Government institutions

All federal offices will be closed on Monday, as will state offices, including the Department of Motor Vehicles.

County offices in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo County will be closed.

Post offices will be closed on Jan. 21 in observance of the holiday, and mail service will begin the following Tuesday; private services like UPS and DHL will be operating as normal. FedEx services will see some changes.

Recreational facilities





National parks across the country are offering free entrance on MLK day, but with a shutdown still in effect, this may be changed or altered. Park services are already limited during the shutdown, The Sacramento Bee’s reporting shows.

California’s State parks will be open on Jan. 21, but some museums will be closed. Check with the location you plan on visiting for more details and information.

Public parks will be open.

Public golf courses will also be open. Those include Bing Maloney, Cavanaugh, William Land, Haggin Oaks, and Bartley. Private courses should also be open, but call ahead to the one you plan on visiting to be sure.

Educational institutions

K-12 public schools in the region are will be closed Monday.

The Los Rios Community College District schools – Sacramento City, American River and Cosumnes River – will be closed.

UC Davis and Sacramento State will be closed.

Public libraries in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado County will be closed.

Financial institutions

Most banks like Golden 1 Credit Union, Chase, Bank of America, Citibank, Bank of the West and others will be closed on MLK Day. If you need assist, check with your bank to see if its online services will be available on the day.

The major stock exchanges – NYSE, Nasdaq and American exchanges – will be closed.

Community services

Garbage pickups, that includes recyclables and yard waste, for curbside customers in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove and Folsom won’t see a delay in pickup.

Waste Management from Sacramento County will be operating as normal as well.

Transfer stations and public landfills like Kiefer Landfill near Sloughhouse, Yolo County Central Landfill, and El Dorado Disposal will all be open.

All emergency services including hospitals will be open.





Transit and traffic

The city of Sacramento will offer free meters on Jan. 21 in honor of the celebration, its website said.

Sacramento RT will be operating on its holiday/Sunday schedule on MLK day.

Amtrak lines like the Capitol Corridor will be on a normal schedule, according to its website. Caltrain lines will also be in service.

BART and ACE trains will be on a holiday schedule Monday, so check their pages for more information about your specific route.

The Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) is still on its winter schedule and will remain so until April 8 of this year.

Commuter buses will not be operating on Jan 21 for Roseville Transit, but local, ADA, and “Dial-A-Ride” services will still be available. Its website said that holiday schedules can change, call 916-745-7560 for more info.

Yolobus and Lincoln Transit routes will be in service on MLK day, their sites say.

South County Transit, Elk Grove E-tran, and Delta Breeze buses will not be operating on Jan 21. The same is true for Placer Commuter Express and El Dorado Transit.