Where to march in Sacramento on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Three Sacramento marches honoring Martin Luther King Jr. are expected to draw thousands of attendees Monday.

The largest event, March for the Dream, attracts about 25,000 people every year on MLK Day. Its route officially begins at Sacramento City College at 9 a.m. It is slated to arrive at the Convention Center at around 11:15 a.m., where MLK365 is hosting their annual Diversity Expo. Early risers can join the “extra mile” march at 8:30 a.m., which begins at the Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, and ends at Sacramento City College.

Regional Transit buses will be available to return marchers to their starting point. For more information, visit marchforthedream.org.

The smaller north Sacramento march is hosted by the Roberts Family Development Center. It begins with an event at the Grant High School auditorium at 8 a.m. The march starts at 9 and loops through Del Paso Heights and North Sacramento to end back at Grant High School, where the RFDC will host a Wellness Expo. For more information, call the RFDC at 916-646-6631.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento will host the Reclaim MLK March Monday, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Alhambra Boulevard Safeway. Last year, about 700 people attended the march.

“We will not be aligned with any other marches/events tainted in capitalism or sponsored by the very law enforcement entities that are killing us in the street every three months,” Black Lives Matter Sacramento said on the Facebook page for the march. “Instead we march as, and with, the people!”