Here are 5 things to do for Valentine’s Day that don’t necessarily require a date

It might be pouring rain Thursday in Sacramento, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day that won’t require too much outdoor time.

Here are five local events that can help make your Valentine’s Day more special (or less awful, depending on your outlook of the holiday).

Note: Some of these events require tickets, which may sell out quickly.

Watch a classic at the Tower Theatre

Feel like a Valentine’s Day in black and white? “Casablanca” is hitting the screen Thursday night at Sacramento’s most famous theater.

The Tower Theatre also showed the film in 2017, celebrating the movie’s 75th anniversary. It originally released in November, not February, but “Casablanca” is still revered as one of the best love movies ever made.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Tower Theatre, 2508 Land Park Drive

Price: $7 per ticket

Take a train ride by the river

Enjoy a 2½-hour train ride along the Garden Highway, with a three-course meal included, aboard the Sacramento RiverTrain.

Tickets are sold out for Thursday’s leisurely Valentine’s Dinner Train, which starts in West Sacramento. But who knows – maybe someone special bought a pair to surprise you. Anything’s possible.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Boards at 400 N. Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento

Price: Currently sold out.

Laugh with your loved one

Sacramento Comedy Spot in midtown will host its weekly “Cage Match” improv show Thursday, with a couples-only twist for the holiday.

Couples will compete to see who can make the crowd laugh hardest with their hijinks.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: 1050 20th Street, Suite 130

Price: $6 per ticket

Go to a haunted house

Since love is scary, why not walk through a spooky haunted house in North Highlands?

Ultimate Terror Scream Park on Auburn Boulevard is a Halloween-time fixture, but its creators reopened the site last week and will open it again Thursday to scare lovers and friends.

Valentine Haunt Sacramento on Thursday night will bring hearts and candy together with blood and screaming.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: 4909 Auburn Blvd.

Price: $27.99 for general admission, $37.99 for “fast pass” admission. Tickets online here.

Eat your feelings

A number of eateries – local and bigger chains – are offering special deals or discounts Thursday.

Krispy Kreme is selling heart-shaped, Sweethearts-like doughnuts now through Thursday. Send messages like “Be Mine,” “Pick Me!” or “BFF” by the dozen.

Ike’s Sandwiches in downtown Sacramento and Davis are offering $6 sandwiches for ones normally priced between $6 and $13.99.