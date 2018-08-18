Horoscopes for Saturday, August 18, 2018

Aries
Are you feeling brave Aries? If so, you'll have no qualms about standing up to someone who's in a very vociferous and opinionated mood. You might have quite a ding-dong, with neither of you prepared to concede an inch. You can't change the other person's attitude but you can do something about your own, especially if you're in danger of cutting off your nose to spite your face.
Lucky Number943
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
A loved one seems to be operating much faster than usual, talking nineteen to the dozen. You can barely keep up with what they're saying, and their thought processes have also been speeded up. This will be fun but unfortunately it may also mean that they soon start to get impatient if they think you're lagging behind. Try to keep the atmosphere light-hearted to avoid things degenerating into a row.
Lucky Number975
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Someone dear to your heart has a habit of shooting from the hip and saying whatever pops into their head. You could hear some rather uncomfortable home truths, and this person doesn't seem to care what effect their words have on you. Don't they have any consideration for a person's feelings? But maybe it's something you should listen to, all the same.
Lucky Number621
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Someone is determined to go it alone today and there doesn't seem to be much you can do about it. Actually, the more you try to persuade them against taking their current approach the keener they will be to prove their point. This means that even if you think this person is making a grave mistake, you'd be wise to keep your opinions to yourself.
Lucky Number455
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
Someone is impetuous and daring today, and dead keen for you to join in. But should you? Although they'll do their best to encourage you, probably by minimizing the disadvantages and emphasizing the benefits, you should be wary of getting involved in anything risky, illegal or likely to cost you an arm and a leg. There is too much at stake.
Lucky Number957
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
To say that a certain person is being strongwilled is an understatement. Even if this causes tremendous upheaval, or sets everyone else against them. It's a waste of breath to say what you think; it seems the only way they can learn from this experience is to reap the results of their actions. Stand by!
Lucky Number184
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
It's a strange day because there's a lot you want to say, but there may be reasons why you feel you have to stay silent. If you're worried about hurting someone's feelings when you blurt out your thoughts, that's certainly possible now. Don't accidentally reveal more than you intended by speaking out without thinking it through first. Be careful!
Lucky Number989
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Rash and impulsive behavior isn't good news if you're supposed to be toeing the line or behaving yourself. Rather than living up to someone's high expectations of you, you may deliberately do something which raises their eyebrows, or which shows you in a bad light. What's going on? If you want to rebel, try to do it in a more constructive way.
Lucky Number301
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Kick up your heels and cut loose today, even if it makes you unpopular. You're gripped by such a strong desire for independence, you don't care how you achieve it. But do you really want to spoil everything that you've worked for with headstrong displays of temperament? Find another way.
Lucky Number663
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Someone has very strong opinions and you'll soon hear all about them. Expect to be treated to outspoken views on all sorts of topics. Be careful at this point because this individual is so wedded to their beliefs that you won't be popular if you fail to validate them. Yet you aren't prepared to lie, either. It's going to be a lively conversation!
Lucky Number607
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
A certain someone seems determined to prove a point, even by creating havoc in the process. Treat this person with extreme caution, because they believe that the ends justify the means. Don't get involved in any financial transactions with them because they aren't acting rationally.
Lucky Number122
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
It won't take much to get you rather hot under the collar today, dear Pisces. Resist the urge to make unfortunate comments in the heat of the moment. If your mouth is working faster than your brain right now, watch out or it will have serious consequences. Even so, you may say things on the spur of the moment that need to be said, even if you do drop a brick in the process.
Comments