Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, September 17, 2018

AccuWeather

September 17, 2018 02:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're able to channel a lot of energy in some unexpected directions today, so be prepared to go with the flow and adapt to your circumstances. If you're out shopping you could be attracted by items that aren't your usual cup of tea but which really appeal to you right now. You might also be able to negotiate a fabulous bargain, if you're lucky.

Lucky Number

083

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Close relationships are rather tense today, with people behaving as though they own you. The trouble is that you're likely to be the same way with them, even if you don't realize it. There could also be ructions over a partner's social life, perhaps with you objecting to the amount of time they spend with their friends because you think they should be with you instead.

Lucky Number

707

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This is a good day to get on with any tasks you've been putting off recently, perhaps because they're rather difficult or complicated. Well, you're in the mood to sort them out once and for all, partly so you don't have to worry about them any longer. It will be a great relief to get them out of the way, and you'll have plenty of spare energy because it will no longer be channeled into fretting about what you're supposed to be doing.

Lucky Number

944

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

A friend's enthusiasm rubs off on you today, so don't be surprised if you get involved in a new interest as a result. You have a very open mind right now so you're receptive to all sorts of ideas that you might not always want to entertain. It's also a super day for arranging a forthcoming trip or long journey, especially if it's got adventurous overtones.

Lucky Number

561

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

You won't want to sit around staring into space because you have too much energy and determination for that at the moment. Instead, you have a list of things to do and you'll do your best to get through as many of them as possible. It's a particularly good day for showing off your talents at work or in a financial matter.

Lucky Number

283

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Feelings run high today, making everything seem much more important than it really is. Try not to let this hot-house atmosphere get to you, because if it does you'll stop being reasonable and will start to feel out of control. Do your best not to brood about things you can't change, particularly if they belong in the past and there's nothing you can do about them now anyway.

Lucky Number

974

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're fairly outspoken today, but you'll manage to stop short of being rude or outrageous. It's a great day for taking part in a discussion or debate, because you'll happily put forward your ideas, but will also be keen to listen to what other people have to say. If you're working today, you'll enjoy some sort of competition with your colleagues.

Lucky Number

592

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Everything has the potential to get to you today, putting you in an agitated and churned up mood. Try not to take everything so seriously, Scorpio, and to treat it as though it's a matter of life and death. You're particularly heated about a loved one's actions because you either don't approve of them or they make you feel threatened in some way. Calm down!

Lucky Number

627

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The atmosphere between you and a loved one is tense to say the least today, and it's difficult to make it any different. It could be as a direct result of what happened yesterday, or perhaps that's all been sorted out and you've now got to deal with someone else who's being a pain. Do your best not to make the situation worse than it already is by giving anyone the silent treatment or making heavy weather of the whole thing.

Lucky Number

326

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Keep busy and fully occupied today, Cap. There's a lot you want to achieve and you know you won't be able to do that if you simply sit around and stare into space. Try to include lots of physical exercise in the day because that will help to burn off any excess nervous energy. Consider walking instead of taking the car, or fitting in a quick trip to the gym around all your commitments.

Lucky Number

892

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're dashing around in several directions at once today. You'll enjoy being so busy because it will make you feel that you have your finger on the pulse and that there's a lot happening in your life. If you're going shopping, you'll enjoy hunting for bargains, especially when it comes to finding domestic items.

Lucky Number

120

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It's another day when feelings run high and it seems that people are working against you. Try not to overcompensate by coming on too strong or by being bombastic in order to get your point across. There could also be a tense atmosphere between you and a superior or older relative, in which case you'll feel unable to tell them what you really think about their current behavior.

Lucky Number

674

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

