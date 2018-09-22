Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, September 22, 2018

AccuWeather

September 22, 2018 02:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

As Mercury enters Libra, someone is rather provocative, making remarks that seem calculated to set you on edge or send fur flying, especially if these concern religion, politics or the law. Don't rise to the bait, but maintain your cool. Lawyers and legal matters, debates, contract negotiations, partnership or other alliances, and joint ventures of any kind are in the frame. Remember, it takes two to tango!

Lucky Number

471

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Focus on schedules and assignment of tasks and responsibilities related to your own work as well as to those who may work for or with you. As Mercury enters Libra, your daily routine fills with details, messages, and information. Whether or not your focus is on employment, be more concerned with organization, methods, and planning in general. It's worth gathering information regarding your health and physical fitness, or consultations with professionals in these areas.

Lucky Number

778

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You don't like being told what to do at the moment, as you'll make more than plain. Other people are unlikely to appreciate your stroppy mood, so you could be in for a fight. Do things in your own time and at your own pace. As Merc moves into stylish Libra, creative communication projects may feature over the next fortnight. Plans, discussions, and business transactions involve entertainment, social events, children's education or activities, or speculative ventures. Love notes are in the frame!

Lucky Number

993

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The focus of your attention in coming weeks leans to real estate transactions, repairs or other matters related to your home or property. Family discussions, family business transactions, and correspondence with or short trips to visit relatives are in the frame. You may be inspired to collect and restore family heirlooms, gather information on your family's genealogy and other aspects of family history, or visit your childhood home. Cast an eye around your home to see if you can improve it in some way. You could come up with some great interior design ideas.

Lucky Number

464

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

You are no doubt going to be busier than usual as Mercury speeds into Libra. Business projects (especially sales), contacts with siblings, correspondence, educational meetings, neighborhood activities, errands, or travel are all in the wind. Information and ideas are flowing. Your attention may also be taken up with such concerns as cars and other vehicles, computers, or mechanical and electrical equipment for home or office.

Lucky Number

997

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

As Mercury spins into Libra, the majority of paperwork, writing, meetings, and discussions over the next week or two is likely to involve finances. Transacting business, increasing income, conserving monetary assets, monitoring expenditures, and comparison shopping should be on your agenda too. You need to discuss, or even defend and reassess your priorities and values.

Lucky Number

937

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

As Merc flows into Libra, you need a break from your usual routine today, otherwise you'll become bored and restless. A greater urge to talk about yourself means your thoughts and discussions tend to be self-centered. Circumstances may require that others present some sort of written review of your personality or performance, or speak to you about aspects of your appearance and personality. Ideally, you should liven up your schedule before you start to feel as though you're climbing the walls.

Lucky Number

743

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

As Mercury slips behind the scenes into Libra, information or activities must be kept confidential, or perhaps you are less than inclined to share your thoughts or ideas. Gathering information about the past or contact with people from your past is in the frame. Messages may be very subtle or contain hidden meanings meant only for your understanding. Follow your intuition, get in touch with your subconscious, and pay closer attention to your dreams.

Lucky Number

821

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Circumstances over the next two weeks encourage an increase in communication and activities with friends. There may also be increased interactions or travel with children, especially children that are not biologically yours but for whom you have responsibility. Why not take more interest in clubs and associations? Activities such as fund raising, membership drives, or newsletters may be on your agenda.

Lucky Number

622

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

As the Divine Messenger moves to Libra, a public forum of some kind enables you to express your ideas or share your knowledge and skills. Circumstances are likely to increase your communications with superiors, clients, and a parent, as does the potential for having to comply with government regulations or those imposed by some similar authority.

Lucky Number

696

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

As Mercury heads into Libra, your attention turns to long distance travel, international business, or diplomatic endeavors. Cultural events, court decisions, higher education, advanced training, study or use of foreign languages, religious or political interests, publishing, direct-mail promotions, or advertising are all in the frame. You may seek correspondence or discussions regarding a second marriage, in-laws, or a relative's health or job.

Lucky Number

081

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Psychological analysis, or assessment and development of your talent and skills may claim your time as Mercury enters Libra. Joint income may also be the subject of plans or discussions. You may be kept busier than usual handling inheritance, tax or insurance matters, preparing investment analysis, and allocating funds for the repayment or collection of debts.

Lucky Number

599

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

