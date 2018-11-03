Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, November 3, 2018

AccuWeather

November 03, 2018 08:27 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Someone dear to your heart is down in the mouth today, which is upsetting and disturbing. If you're already concerned about their welfare then what happens now will make you want to push the panic button. But hang on a minute! There's every chance that you're viewing the situation from a very gloomy perspective and that things aren't nearly as bad as they seem. So don't start tearing your hair out just yet.

Lucky Number

605

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

More haste, less speed! You're trying to do far too much in too short a time, and all you'll achieve will be to go round in circles or get yourself into a total mess. So calm down, take a deep breath and do things one at a time. If you're in too much of a hurry you'll either make a hash of everything and have to start again, or you'll end up in a furious temper and completely at odds with the rest of the world.

Lucky Number

597

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Continue where you left off yesterday because once again you're in the mood to make things happen financially. You're still in a very sensible frame of mind so there's little danger of you taking on a bigger financial commitment than you can handle. Even so, you want to make sure you're putting your money to good use and you may decide to seek someone's advice, just to make sure.

Lucky Number

533

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Someone got out of bed the wrong side this morning, as you'll discover when they start bellowing at you. Honestly, you'd think they could control their temper better than that, but it seems not. Now, before you go all sanctimonious you should ask yourself whether you might perhaps be doing something that's provoking this person into tearing their hair out. And it's a lot more likely than you might think, you know.

Lucky Number

421

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Someone is in too much of a hurry today, and as a result they're likely to work themselves up into quite a temper if things don't go the way they want. You might also be in a bit of mood now, especially if something is bugging you but you're reluctant to admit it to yourself. Don't take it out on whoever happens to be around, especially if they've got nothing to do with it, because that wouldn't be fair.

Lucky Number

314

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You don't have as much patience as usual today, and it shows. This means you'll be quick to snap at someone or you'll take any adverse comments as a challenge. Be particularly careful about mixing money and friends because this could soon become a very sore point. You should also be wary about lending or borrowing anything valuable in case something happens to it.

Lucky Number

815

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

Clashes and arguments are almost inevitable today, because a certain person is on the rampage. Unfortunately, it looks as though you're the one with steam coming out of both ears, especially if you're in a panic about something or you're gripped by an overwhelming sense of urgency. It's important to clear the air if you're annoyed with someone, but resist the temptation to turn it into a major drama if it's really only a minor glitch.

Lucky Number

295

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's another day for doing some planning or for tidying up the loose ends from yesterday. This is also an excellent opportunity to arrange a long journey or holiday, so start making plans for your Christmas break if you haven't yet done so. Maybe you could visit someone you haven't seen recently or invite them to come and stay with you?

Lucky Number

906

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're feeling rather remote and distant from everyone else today, making it difficult to connect emotionally. Maybe you're separated physically, and it makes you feel rather lonely. Perhaps you can't break through what seems to be an invisible barrier between you. Try not to fret unless this is part of a much bigger problem. Even then, there is little you can do about it right now.

Lucky Number

551

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your relationships are rather tricky and they need more care than normal. If your partner is gloomy and miserable, cheer them up or they'll do their best to drag you down to their depressing level. There could also be a big emotional gulf between you and a certain someone. Try not to worry too much about this unless it's part of a long-running and serious problem, in which case cut and run.

Lucky Number

724

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Take care of yourself because your stamina is low and all activities take more effort than usual. Give your body some help by making sure you eat and drink sensibly, and also by snatching some rest whenever you get the chance. It won't help if you're feeling weighed down by the heavy burden of work or anxiety about someone's health, so try to keep such thoughts in proportion.

Lucky Number

837

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

This is another good day for working hard at a close relationship in order to improve it. You could be drawn into a conversation with each other in which you talk about matters that are dear to your hearts, or about things that you would normally keep to yourself. A child may need your guidance at some point, and you'll be most effective if you can give this with a light touch and plenty of humor.

Lucky Number

902

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

  Comments  