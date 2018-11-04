Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, November 4, 2018

November 04, 2018 02:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your mind wants to go on a wonderful journey of exploration this month, starting today. You'll be gripped by curiosity and the desire for knowledge, which will lead you in some fascinating directions. You might want to spend every spare moment with your head in a book or you could prefer to gather your experience at first hand. It's going to be really interesting!

Lucky Number

759

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Be careful because it seems that someone is doing their best to undermine you in subtle but profound ways. There may even be some sort of treachery afoot, and you should certainly be very careful about who you trust. However, you must also be careful not to send out confusing messages yourself, because these could easily be misinterpreted, leading to recriminations later on.

Lucky Number

982

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you're a typical Gemini you're very skilled at communicating with others and your abilities will really come into their own throughout the rest of November. If there have been problems with a certain person lately your best chance of solving them is to talk about them and to discuss them in detail. But make sure you listen to what partners are telling you.

Lucky Number

410

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Throughout the rest of 2004 you'll be kept pretty busy at work. You may have to deal with more paperwork than usual or you might be involved in lots of interviews or meetings. The key to success is to be as organized and efficient as possible, and not to get flummoxed when the heat is on. It may also help to ask workmates for their co-operation if you think that would help.

Lucky Number

892

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Take care because it's difficult to know what's going on today, especially when it comes to relationships. You're absorbing the moods of the people around you, so you feel like a piece of blotting paper. You're also feeling very dependent on certain people and are reluctant to do or say anything that might make them reject you, even if this works against your own interests.

Lucky Number

162

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your thoughts will never be far from home and family during the rest of the year, and you'll also spend a lot of time thinking about the past. Although it will be interesting to reflect on some of the things that have happened to you, try not to become so immersed in your memories that they seem more vivid than your current experiences. You need to live in the present, not the past!

Lucky Number

613

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

The rest of November is marvellous for improving all kinds of communication in whichever way most appeals to you. This might mean buying a new phone before your old one conks out or making a big effort to spend more time talking to loved ones. It's also a good opportunity to get your Christmas cards out of the way early, so you can cross them off the list.

Lucky Number

993

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Take things gently, because it's one of those tricky days when you feel befuddled and unsure of yourself. Ideas that seemed like a dead cert only a short time ago, are now much less clear-cut and you're wondering if you're doing the right thing. This isn't the time to decide one way or the other; wait until you're thinking straight again.

Lucky Number

673

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You'll be really chatty and outgoing throughout the rest of 2004, and you'll jump at the chance to talk about whatever seems important to you at the time. You'll also be very subjective, so there may be phases when you're oblivious to the fact that other people aren't nearly as interested in what you're saying as you are. Whoops!

Lucky Number

289

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Throughout the rest of November there will be times when you're very reluctant to speak up, preferring to keep your thoughts to yourself as much as possible. You may also have a greater need for privacy than normal, so retreat into your shell whenever things get too noisy or demanding. It may help to explain what's going on to people who matter.

Lucky Number

461

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's difficult to know what to do for the best today, especially if you're grappling with problems connected with the direction your life is taking. You might feel that you've lost your way and are wandering around in a fog of confusion, or someone may have dented your confidence and taken the wind out of your sails. Right now, all you can do is wait to see what happens next.

Lucky Number

513

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Throughout the rest of the year you'll benefit from thinking hard about your career, social status, long-term goals and your relationship with people you consider to be mentors. It will be a marvellous opportunity to talk seriously to the people you respect, as you'll be very interested in hearing what they have to say. They'll give you plenty of food for thought.

Lucky Number

350

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

