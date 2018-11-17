Horoscopes for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Aries
Mercury turns retrograde in your ninth house of travel and adventure today, slowing down your pace for the next three weeks. You may find that travel is not what it used to be now that we have entered a new age of increased security, but rest assured this is for your benefit. Those of you involved in higher education may be frustrated by red tape... just take a deep breath and have patience.
Lucky Number637
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
The Trickster Mercury turns retrograde in your eighth house of intimacy, money and power, creating possible trouble for you during the next three weeks. Travel could be problematic, so make sure you have plenty of time to get where you need to go. Matters of inheritance and insurance are delayed, so have patience. Just remember that this too shall pass!
Lucky Number375
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Your closest relationships come under scrutiny as the Winged Messenger begins the backward tango in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today. You'll need to listen carefully to what your mate or partner is saying during the next three weeks, and perhaps even more carefully to what he or she is not saying.
Lucky Number583
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The next three weeks may bring snafus at work and troubles with your health as Mercury turns retrograde in your sixth house, dear Cancer. You'll need to pay more attention to detail, so double-check everything and get second opinions as the Winged Messenger goes astray. This is not a good time to begin anything new, as misunderstandings and confusion reign. Remember this at your romantic tete-a-tete tonight...
Lucky Number120
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Tricky Mercury does the backwards tango in your fifth house of romance for the next three weeks, urging you to pay more attention to your children and to get in touch with your own inner child. While typically a time of frustration, Mercury Retrograde periods can also be opportunities to reflect and analyze current situations. Romance is favoured with a co-worker, or underling. Take a deep breath and use this to your advantage!
Lucky Number284
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
As Mercury turns tail in your fourth house, you need to hold on to your hat. It's a cosmically troubling time, but a victory dinner with your partner is in order tonight, even if you're just celebrating surviving the past six months! You have been tested and tried relentlessly, but still prevail. Your trademark resiliency is apparent as your persistence pays off. The next few weeks may bring a promotion or other form of increase in status. A romantic dalliance is in the stars tonight.
Lucky Number628
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
Mercury turns retrograde in your third house of communication, making it difficult to express yourself clearly for the next three weeks. Misunderstandings and confusion could frustrate your attempts to achieve your goals, so slow down and read the fine line very carefully. This is also a good time to notice what is not being said... consider learning more about body language and other forms of non-verbal communication.
Lucky Number346
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
You may need to tighten your belt as Mercury turns retrograde in your second house of finances; funds will be held up and delayed until after Mercury turns direct again on December 6th. Have patience as business matters move slowly... look at this as a time to reconsider your values and priorities. In fact, this could be a blessing in disguise.
Lucky Number621
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Mercury turns retrograde today in Sagittarius.We would normally expect a good month with Mercury in your sign, but not so much while the Winged Messenger is retrograde. Expect business transactions and communications to slow down during the next three weeks; confusion and frustration reign. This is not a good time to make expensive purchases, so put your plans on hold.
Lucky Number730
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
With the Moon, Venus and Neptune performing a stately dance, this should be a banner night for imagination and spiritual development. Unfortunately, everything else grinds to a halt as Mercury turns retrograde. Take a few deep breaths and try not to get frustrated; the next three weeks may find you struggling to express yourself. At least you will have plenty of time to formulate just exactly what it is you want to say! Be patient with your loved ones as they cannot read your mind.
Lucky Number498
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
It's an ideal night for a clandestine romantic encounter, but bear in mind that Mercury turns retrograde in your eleventh house of friends and associates as well. Make sure you get the arrangements straight! The next three weeks may find you committing quite a few slips of the tongue, so practice keeping your mouth shut as much as possible. You may find that if you spend more time listening than speaking, you will soon know which friends are true blue and which friends are fair weather.
Lucky Number259
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Mercury turns retrograde in your tenth house of career and status, slowing down your progress on the job. It is important for you to take notes and document everything as misunderstandings and confusion reign. Stay as organized as possible while the trickster does his best to trip you up... by the time it is all over, you will have come out on top.
