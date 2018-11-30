Horoscopes for Friday, November 30, 2018

Aries
The Moon may bring awareness of your mental and physical health now. You can enjoy inner and outer beauty if you make a consistent effort to take the very best care of yourself. Count your blessings and look forward to a happy and healthy holiday season.
Lucky Number138
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
A lighthearted mood rules the day as the Moon passes through your fifth house of love and romance. It will be easy to choose fun and games over more serious pursuits, and why shouldn't you? With the presence of energetic Mars in charming Pisces, you'll want every chance for pleasure that comes your way. Loosen up and enjoy a breezy afternoon.
Lucky Number447
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Take comfort in your secrets as the Moon moves through your privacy loving fourth house. The Twins have a much deeper inner life than is often apparent on the surface, enabling them to gain strength from a hidden source. Find time to energize your spiritual batteries in the way that feels best to you. Count your blessings and enjoy simplicity.
Lucky Number131
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
The passing Moon activates your third house of communication, potentially creating an information overload. If you attend an important class or meeting, be sure to take notes. It will be all too easy to mix up messages under these influences, especially if you are taking any kind of medication. Go slowly and pay attention.
Lucky Number178
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Combative Mars and confusing Neptune are challenged by the emotional Moon, making today potentially intense and stressful. If you can't stay in bed and hide under the covers today, you will need to face the world with your head held high! No matter what sort of jam you find yourself in, remember that in the end, it is what you learn on the journey that is important.
Lucky Number924
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The Moon and Mars and Neptune create an intense atmosphere in your relationships, so be sensitive to the way you respond to others. Your emotions are bound to run high... you may even be surprised at how intensely you feel. Go ahead and let the energy flow in the most positive way possible. If you need to dance naked under the stars, by all means do so.
Lucky Number270
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Great insight can be yours as the Moon travels through your twelfth house of subconscious matters. Dreams you have now are likely to be revealing, if cryptic and confusing. Spending time alone will help you reach a deeper understanding of your own subconscious motivations. Avoid crowds, loud music, and other forms of spiritual pollution.
Lucky Number342
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
The Moon clashes with Mars and Neptune, making your connections more emotionally intense. You will want to be with people that you feel a special camaraderie with, avoiding those who are not one of your kind. Shared dreams and ideals can bring a great deal of pleasure. Children's interests are also becoming more prominent now.
Lucky Number361
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
You may have to make a great deal of effort to have your ideas heard today. People will listen, but you need to stay calm and focused when making a presentation. Take deep breaths and practice relaxation techniques before speaking. With the emotional Moon in uncomfortable aspect with testy Mars and nebulous Neptune, a diplomatic approach is favoured.
Lucky Number483
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Today has the potential for being absolutely lovely as the Moon blends well with Venus. Some may even find romance with someone from a far-off place or different culture. Trying something new will be good for your soul, so be open to new experiences. In-laws and other relatives at a distance are feeling generous towards you, so make an effort to communicate.
Lucky Number632
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You can enjoy rich depth or a depth of riches as the Moon continues to energize your eighth house of intensity, money and power. This a wonderful day to spend increasing your knowledge and understanding of psychological issues, which will help you in both your personal and your business relationships. A trip to the bookstore could prove rewarding.
Lucky Number636
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
The Moon, Mars and Neptune clash, creating pressure between you and your partner, so you may need to clear the air about certain things. Don't be shy. Remember, this is your life, too! You can enjoy a healthy, rewarding connections with others if you speak up about your needs and expectations. Communicate!
Comments