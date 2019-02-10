Horoscopes for Sunday, February 10, 2019

Aries
Your social standing may be very much on your mind, as the cosmos stirs the pot today. Many of you will be dissatisfied with your current status as Mercury moves behind the scenes to snivelling Pisces, but all the impatience in the world won't change it. Be like a steely Capricorn and take the slow but sure road to the top. Once you are there, you can pretend it was as easy as breathing.
Lucky Number886
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Let today be for restful activities and soon you will have all the energy you need. As the Moon and Mercury move through your twelfth house of subconscious matters, you need to turn inward for healing. If you need more time alone, let your loved ones know! With all you do for others, they can hardly begrudge you a little extra time spent in the bath or a walk in the park for one.
Lucky Number214
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
You are likely to seek, or be given, a public forum of some kind in which to express your ideas or share your knowledge and skills. Spending time with friends and associates will be uplifting, so meet someone simpatico for lunch. Meetings with groups will go well now, especially if you are interviewing for a job. A sense of brotherhood and teamwork prevails, and it seems you fit right in! Go forward with confidence.
Lucky Number371
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Things are in your favor, as the Moon and Mars join forces in your tenth house of career and reputation. Crabs who are hoping to rise to prominence will find that certain doors are open now: you just have to have the courage to step through. You may be facing added responsibilities, but you should be able to handle anything that comes your way.
Lucky Number326
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
The Moon continues through your ninth house of travel and education, giving some of you an itch for adventure. If the travel bug bites, why not plan a weekend getaway? There is nothing like a change of scenery to help you adjust your perspective. Learning about something new can have the same effect. Take a trip to your local bookstore and see if a book catches your eye and stimulates your imagination.
Lucky Number836
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
The expressive Moon moves through your eighth house of sex and power, stimulating passionate exchanges. Romantic relationships practically boil over while creative projects are frustrated by power struggles over funding.The focus of your ideas and discussions as Mercury enters Pisces is likely to concern lawyers and legal matters, debates, contract negotiations, partnership or other alliances, and joint ventures of any kind. Children may need special attention now, especially if they have recently lost a loved one or are going through an important developmental change such as puberty.
Lucky Number420
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
The responsive Moon and passionate Mars combine to create a great deal of enthusiasm in your relationships. Competitors, however, will seem less than friendly, making the day more of a problem. Business partners will be agreeable as fortunate Jupiter adds a harmonious note. Your most significant other may be very emotional today, so share in the joys and sorrows.
Lucky Number160
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The nurturing Moon meets up with mighty Mars in your sixth house of health and service. If you haven't been feeling well, you are likely to have more strength and energy today. Your condition can be improved through positive thinking; optimism has been shown to be a factor in longevity. With Mars on your side, you should be looking forward to good health.
Lucky Number457
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
With the romantic Moon activating your fifth house of romance and creativity, you may be lucky in love today. If you have a special someone in mind to be your Valentine, this is a good time to make your intentions known. Archers in the creative fields will find today is a banner day as well. Allow your imagination free reign.
Lucky Number431
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
With lively Mars and the nurturing Moon in your fourth house of home and family, you can enjoy warm feelings under your own roof today. Even relationships that are normally tense will be enlivened by this energy, so take advantage of this potential truce. Take pride and pleasure in your home, whether you live in a one-room apartment or a palatial mansion. Home is what you make of it.
Lucky Number982
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Good news may be coming your way as the Moon meets up with mighty Mars in your third house of communication. Siblings and neighbors make good company now, so make time for them. An upbeat mood permeates the day.
Lucky Number170
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
The Moon moves through energetic Aries and your second house of personal finances, helping you to be more productive. You may be more motivated to increase your resources as well as tend to what you currently possess. Self-esteem and willpower prompt you to express yourself, thanks to Mercury moving into Pisces. Travel and communications are closely linked with the dictates of your ego and personal goals. Ideas that reflect your own thoughts provide a more dramatic forum in which you can express yourself. Emotional gratification can be gained from buying things that please you today. It can't hurt to indulge in shopping therapy if you stick to your budget.
