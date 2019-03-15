Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, March 15, 2019

AccuWeather

March 15, 2019 02:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

With the nurturing Moon in your fourth house of home and family, you can enjoy warm feelings under your own roof. Even relationships that are normally tense will be smoothed over by this energy; take advantage of this potential truce. Take pride and pleasure in your home, whether you live in a one-room apartment or a palatial mansion. Home is what you make of it.

Lucky Number

307

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon blends well with the other planetary energies, giving you the strength you need on this busy day. It seems the phone won't stop ringing and that you are required to be here, there, and everywhere all at the same time. Recruit neighbors, friends, and siblings to help you get everything done. Why do everything yourself when you can delegate?

Lucky Number

698

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The urge to spend money may hit you over the next two days as the Moon glides through your second house of personal finances. Impulse buys are almost irresistible; you may have to avoid retail stores entirely. If you are tempted to shop on the Internet, try placing your credit cards in a glass of water in your freezer. You'll have to wait until they thaw before you buy anything, giving you a chance to reconsider!

Lucky Number

538

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon sails through your first house of personality today, boosting your energy. The next two days will find you champing at the bit, determined to accomplish your goals. Don't allow your emotions to get in the way of good manners. Even if you are forced to deal with idiots, you must try to be diplomatic and calm. It will be all too easy to go ballistic because of delays and mix-ups.

Lucky Number

673

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

Find ways to soothe your soul and refresh your spirit as your lunar low cycle continues. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so get out the candles and aroma therapy oils! Avoid watching upsetting newscasts. Create a ritual that will help soothe you when your energies are at a low ebb.

Lucky Number

652

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You will experience increased energy as the Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates. You'll be more in the mood for lunch with co-workers and friendly chitchat than you were yesterday. In fact, some of your colleagues have terrific ideas for the future. Consider a partnership with someone who has been by your side for years. Discuss your hopes and dreams.

Lucky Number

313

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

Many Librans will be working overtime at their responsibilities whether they are employed or not. It seem that everyone is depending on you and that some are taking you for granted. You can make a lot of progress in your career now, but make sure that other people are aware of your efforts. Stylish Librans are often shy about broadcasting their achievements, but it's time to call attention to all your hard work.

Lucky Number

435

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You'll be more enthusiastic about trying new things as the Moon moves through your ninth house of travel, education, and adventure. This is a wonderful time to be open to meeting new people and going new places and your positive attitude will be contagious. However, some of you may be dealing with issues of fear and prejudice. Take a deep breath and vow to let go of fear of the unknown.

Lucky Number

448

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your mood may grow increasingly intense as the Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, power and money today. You'll feel passionate about everything, which may come as a surprise to those who think of you as generally calm and analytical. If you're in a comfortable intimate relationship, now is the time to draw the curtains and make the ceiling shake.

Lucky Number

736

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon flies through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, turning the spotlight on your most meaningful relationships .You may find that your partner needs your attention and if your attention is not forthcoming, he or she may get a bit testy. You can bring joy and lightheartedness to your partnership now by letting your creativity flow.

Lucky Number

720

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You may find yourself in a subservient position today as the Moon activates your sixth house of service to others. As long as the work you are doing provides satisfaction for you, you shouldn't mind. If, however, you find yourself in a position of forced obligation with very little reward, the vengeful Scorpion may have a hard time concealing poisonous venom.

Lucky Number

644

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon moves through romantic Cancer, your fifth house of pleasure, urging you to indulge in a bit of playtime. Your body actually needs a certain amount of recreation every day, and it seems you haven't been getting your quota. Spending time with your children or working on a creative project is also good medicine. If you are romantically involved, expect passion this evening!

Lucky Number

408

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

