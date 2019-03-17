Horoscopes for Sunday, March 17, 2019

Aries
A rocky start to the day will be soon forgotten as the Moon enters your fifth house of pleasure. Mars will empower your joy and aid your income, making you feel like a young lamb again. Luck may be yours even if you are not the type to take a gamble. The Tibetans have a saying: You never know when you are having good luck.
Lucky Number962
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
The Moon enters Leo and your house of home and family today, making you feel less sociable. You could certainly use a break after the past few days of bustling activity. If you don't feel well, it may simply be that you have become overstimulated and need time to wind down. It's a perfect day to work from home, but if that isn't possible, stay low key at the office.
Lucky Number488
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You'll be able to cut to the chase as the changing Moon enters your third house of communication, joining assertive Mars. Good news may be coming your way; at the very least it'll be much easier to talk to people and deal with situations that normally stress you out. Reach out to your siblings and neighbors now - share tea and conversation with someone special this afternoon.
Lucky Number451
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
The changing Moon enters your second house of personal finances, placing the focus on money today. With Mars in your second house for several weeks to come, it may seem as though both your income and your debt are increasing at a steady rate. Make a strong effort to control your impulse buying when the urge to shop strikes you.
Lucky Number371
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
If you wake up feeling low this morning, you'll soon feel emotionally refreshed as the Moon enters fiery Leo. Watch out world! Energy returns as feisty Mars is stimulated by the determined Moon, giving you the strength you need to accomplish your goals. You can inspire confidence in others now.
Lucky Number978
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to slow down today. It's time to recharge your spiritual and emotional batteries. You should turn down invitations and concentrate on solitary activities instead. The sound of peace and quiet may be just what you need for the next two days.
Lucky Number125
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
The friendly Moon glides through your eleventh house of friends and associates, helping you to enjoy a more social mood today. Mars is stimulated, allowing you to be more confident when meeting new people, so hold your head high and smile. Some of you will find old friendships ending due to matters beyond your control while others will find new friendships popping up like daisies.
Lucky Number902
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
You may be feeling hopeful about a job prospect or promotion and chances are good you will be seeing improvement in your status soon .Authority figures are more likely to be generous towards you as the changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, so take advantage of this opportunity.
Lucky Number178
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Yesterday's passions give way to today's dreams and plans for the future as the adventurous Moon enters your ninth house of travel, adventure, and education. Mars and Uranus add a note of glamour and excitement to foreign people and places, urging you to sample other cultures. At the same time, you may find everything you believe changing as you move forward in your experiences.
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
The moody Moon clashes with other planetary forces as it activates your eighth house of sex, money and power. This may put quite a damper on your mood, but rest assured it will pass quickly. Those of you trying to secure a loan may be better off waiting for a few days. Difficulties in romance, with children and creative projects may frustrate you today.
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
A positive vibe between you and your mate, partner or best friend can contribute to good feelings today. It's easier to be generous and tolerant of your partner while the nurturing Moon moves through your seventh house of partnerships. A long talk this afternoon should help clear up any problems you have been having lately.
Lucky Number843
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
You will need to take care of many responsibilities and may have more than your share while Mars kicks up dust in your sixth house of health and service. However, you will also have an opportunity to be recognized for all the work you do. Be aware of a tendency to overeat while the nurturing Moon prescribes food as comfort.
