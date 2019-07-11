Horoscopes for Thursday, July 11, 2019

Aries You can achieve a tremendous amount today if you set yourself a target. You're eager to get on with whatever needs to be done, whether at home or at work, and you'll happily delegate any jobs that you think other people could manage. This is a great day for working in tandem with others rather than trying to have everything your own way. Lucky Number 902 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus It will be a real shame if you spend too much time by yourself today because you're still feeling extremely chatty and outgoing. You'll be a big hit if you're taking part in any sort of social event, and you might even make some new contacts as a result. There could also be a delightful invitation coming your way, or someone's loving comments will make your day. Lucky Number 740 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Once again you're in a domesticated mood, and you won't want to stray too far from your own front door. If you do go out, you'll enjoy doing some household shopping, especially if you can track down some bargains or buy some essentials. You'll also recognize the value of loved ones, and how much they mean to you. Lucky Number 142 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer You're a real live wire. What's more, you're feeling confident and energetic, making it a great day for taking part in discussions and negotiations. You've got a lot to say for yourself at the moment, so you're a very lively and entertaining companion. You'll feel even better if you can have a change of scene at some point. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo It's the perfect day for doing some shopping, especially if you can sneak off on your own for a short while. It's not that you're feeling antisocial, simply that you'll appreciate your own company and being able to wander wherever you want to go. If you know someone who's going through a bad time at the moment, this is a lovely day for getting in touch so they know you're thinking of them. Lucky Number 487 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Friends help to make your world go round today, so try to get together at some point. If that isn't possible because of prior commitments, at least give a chum a ring or send them an email. Alternatively, you might hear from them first, in which case they're bound to get you smiling and feeling cheerful. Lucky Number 410 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Although you'll still appreciate your own company today, at least you're feeling more emotionally resilient than you were yesterday. You'll be able to stand up for yourself in the remote chance that this might be necessary. Ideally, you should be able to work by yourself and at your own pace today, rather than with stacks of other people. Lucky Number 342 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Your spirits are high today, making you feel very gregarious and buoyant. You'll really shine whenever you're with other people, and they'll help to bring out the best in you. You'll enjoy using your brain, perhaps by taking part in an intellectual discussion or by getting involved in a pastime that makes you think. Lucky Number 262 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius You're feeling efficient and organized today, making it a great start to the week. It's good for sorting through official documents and other important paperwork because you'll do your utmost to get them in order. If you need some advice about a financial matter or you want to apply for a loan or mortgage, this is a good day to make the first move. Lucky Number 309 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn You're in a very generous mood today, especially when dealing with your partner. That's because you're feeling so easy-going and gregarious, and you're therefore prepared to give people the benefit of the doubt and also to make light of any situations that might normally wind you up or put you on the defensive. There could also be news of someone who lives abroad. Lucky Number 404 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You're ready to take care of whatever needs to be done, whether it's connected with work or your private life. You don't want to make a big thing out of it, you simply want to tackle it as best you can so you can cross it off your list of things to do. If you've been wondering whether to treat yourself to a complementary therapy or a beauty session, this is a good day to make up your mind and go for it. Lucky Number 126 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio